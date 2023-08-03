‘Sex is Cool, But Putin’s Death Better’ Tote Bag Results in 30K Fine for Russian Woman

A 21-year-old Russian woman was recently fined and interrogated by authorities for posting a photo of a tote bag that read, “Sex is cool, but Putin’s death better.”
The 30,000 rouble fine — which amounts to a little over $300 USD — was issued for “discrediting” the Russian military, according to a report from Mediazone, a Russian independent media outlet.
Mediazone reports that authorities found photos of the tote bag on the woman’s Instagram account as well as a bag saying “No War.”
Sphere, a human rights group, told Mediazone that during her interrogation, authorities also asked the woman to reveal a tattoo on her shoulder that depicts a dog with a rainbow scarf and the words "the dog is gay."
Laws about discrediting the Russian army, also known as war-time censorship laws, became notably more strict after the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Breaking the law can be punishable by up to three years in prison, though Russian lawmakers are currently working to make these sentences even longer, according to Reuters.
Another law can land you up to 15 years in prison for knowingly spreading false information about the Russian military.
A Human Rights Watch report from July 2022 said at least 70 criminal charges had been filed for alleged discrediting cases. The current number of cases is unknown, but is predicted to have grown significantly as the Kremlin continues to punish people for speaking out against the military with criminal charges and fines.
The Kremlin has even gone as far as to fine Wikipedia and Apple for spreading "false information" about the Ukraine war.
