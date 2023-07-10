Colorado Woman Filmed Berating Hispanic Family at Pool Says She Is Victim of Fame-Seeking TikTokers
'I'm not a racist,' Blair Featherman, 49, claims
A Colorado woman filmed shouting racist slurs at a Hispanic family during a Lakewood pool party last week claims she is "not a racist."
Blair Featherman told the Daily Mail that she made a mistake by arguing with the family at the Alta Green Mountain apartment complex on July 2.
The encounter was viewed hundreds of thousands of times on TikTok when it was posted by user Jada Gallardo (@JadeSerie).
Featherman explains that the confrontation began when she complained about the group breaking the pool's guest rules.
- Video of Bikini-Clad Woman Berating Hispanic Family at Colorado Pool Exposed ‘Ugliness,’ Mayor Says (Exclusive)
- Woman in Racist Pool Rant Wasn’t Arrested After Hispanic Family Declined to Press Charges (Exclusive)
- ‘Poolside Karen’ Boyfriend Told 911 That Latino Family Targeted in Racist Rant ‘Looked Like’ They Were Armed (Exclusive)
- ‘You Low-Class Slime!’ Bikini-Clad Woman’s Racist Tirade Against Hispanic Family Captured on Video
- There’s More to ‘Poolside Karen’ Fight: Scratching, Hair-Pulling and ‘Racial Slurs’ (Exclusive)
According to the 49-year-old, the situation escalated as the group started shouting racial slurs at her and filming her.
"They were calling me white b— and white this and white that," Feather, who did not return The Messenger's previous request for comment, explained to the Daily Mail.
"I was already having a bad day," she continued, "but this was too much."
She also claimed she was physically attacked, with one woman violently pulling at her hair, causing her artificial nails to break off.
Featherman argued that the video posted on TikTok does not include this alleged attack and is edited to show what happened after, where she appears angry and disoriented.
"I have been trying to stay silent and not comment about this, but there are things the video doesn't show," Featherman told the Daily Mail.
She added: "I'm not a racist. It was deceptively edited and put together to tell a narrative that isn't true."
Gallardo did not immediately return The Messenger's request for comment when reached shortly after the incident.
Featherman believes the incident resulted from miscommunication and tensions escalating to a breaking point.
