Woman Falls to Her Death Hiking with Pals at Grand Teton National Park
News.
Woman Falls to Her Death Hiking with Pals at Grand Teton National Park

She was pronounced dead at the scene

Published |Updated
Zachary Rogers
A woman from California died after falling off a cliff in the Grand Teton National Park on Friday.

Joy Cho was hiking before dawn in the Wyoming park with seven other people when she fell off Teewinot Mountain, according to a National Park Service press release obtained by CNN.

Teewinot Mountain reaches heights of 12,325 feet above sea level according to the park service. Cho reportedly tumbled off the west side of the mountain.

After falling, Cho “ succumbed to significant injuries" and was pronounced dead at the scene,” according to the statement by the park service.

Cho’s body was flown from the scene and turned over to the coroner’s office.

JACKSON HOLE, WY - MAY 28: An American Airlines Airbus A319 arrives at the Jackson Hole Airport near Grand Teton National Park on May 28, 2021 in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
JACKSON HOLE, WY - MAY 28: An American Airlines Airbus A319 arrives at the Jackson Hole Airport near Grand Teton National Park on May 28, 2021 in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. (Photo by AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

“Her seven hiking companions were flown to the Jenny Lake Search and Rescue Cache at Lupine Meadows and transported back to their vehicles at the trailhead,” according to the release.

Officials with the National Park Service did not detail what may have caused Cho to fall, how far she fell, or her age.

Teewinot Mountain is a popular destination for mountaineers and hikers. It is the sixth-highest peak in the Teton range.

