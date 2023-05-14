A California woman was charged with a DUI and several other crimes after she allegedly drove drunk and would not leave a Taco Bell drive-thru.

Thirty-nine-year-old Demetra Bailey pleaded not guilty to two felony DUI charges, resisting arrest and driving while her license was suspended or revoked for driving under the influence, reported KTLA.



This arrest follows her three previous DUI convictions.

The incident occurred on January 4, when police were called to a Taco Bell in Bakersfield, California.



According to a warrant filed in the California Superior Court, a police officer arrived at the Taco Bell and flashed his vehicle’s lights.

Bailey then reversed her vehicle and unsuccessfully tried to get out of the lane, instead going over the curb. Bailey then abandoned the car on the curb and tried to flee on foot. She was caught shortly after.

Bailey is due back in court on June 16.