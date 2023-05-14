The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    A California woman was charged with a DUI and several other crimes after she allegedly drove drunk and would not leave a Taco Bell drive-thru. 

    Thirty-nine-year-old Demetra Bailey pleaded not guilty to two felony DUI charges, resisting arrest and driving while her license was suspended or revoked for driving under the influence, reported KTLA.

    This arrest follows her three previous DUI convictions. 

    The incident occurred on January 4, when police were called to a Taco Bell in Bakersfield, California.

    According to a warrant filed in the California Superior Court, a police officer arrived at the Taco Bell and flashed his vehicle’s lights. 

    Bailey then reversed her vehicle and unsuccessfully tried to get out of the lane, instead going over the curb. Bailey then abandoned the car on the curb and tried to flee on foot. She was caught shortly after.

    Read More

    Bailey is due back in court on June 16.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.