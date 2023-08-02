Woman Escapes Homemade Cinder Block Cell, FBI Says as They Search for More Victims

Authorities arrested a man this week who is accused of kidnapping a Washington woman and holding her captive in a cinder block cell in his Oregon home.
Meanwhile, authorities fear there may be more victims.
Negasi Zuberi has been charged with interstate kidnapping and remains in custody in a northern Nevada jail, records show.
During a press conference Wednesday, FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Stephanie Shark referred to Zuberi, 29, as a “perpetrator targeting women in multiple states.”
Shark said police received a 911 call on July 15 from one of his alleged female victims who escaped hours after her alleged interstate kidnapping from Seattle.
Police responded to Zuberi’s home in Klamath Falls to investigate.
“They discovered a makeshift cinder block cell with a metal door and a singular lightbulb above for light in a residential garage - a woman who barely escaped her terrifying circumstances. Sadly, we believe there may be more victims,” said Shark.
Shark said the victim was shackled and sexually assaulted.
Shark also said the victim escaped after she beat “the doors and the walls of this cell with bloodied hands.”
“Through her perseverance, she broke free and waved down a passing motorist asking for their help to call 911," Shark said. "The victim’s focus, actions, and her will to survive triggered a law enforcement response that may have actually saved many other women from a similar nightmare."
Zuberi was arrested after a 45-minute standoff with police in a Reno, Nevada, parking lot the following day.
Authorities said they are searching for more victims to come forward.
So far, Zuberi has allegedly been tied to four other sexual assaults in other states, however authorities did not disclose where.
He had previously lived in Washington, Oregon, California, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, New York, New Jersey, Alabama and Florida and has used the aliases Sakima, Justin Hyche, and Justin Kouassi, said authorities.
Authorities are investigating if he may have gained access to victims by drugging their drinks and impersonating a law enforcement officer.
Anyone with information is urged to contact 1-800-CALL-FBI or visit fbi.gov/sakimavictims.
