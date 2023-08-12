Woman Endures Multiple Surgeries to Have 16 Lb. Tumor Removed From Her Face- Now She’s Getting Married
Marlie Casseus came to Miami in 2005 from Haiti and underwent years of operations to have the growth removed from her face
A South Florida woman who had a 16-pound tumor removed from her face in 2005 married her longtime boyfriend this week after he popped the question on her 31st birthday, according to reports.
Marlie Casseus was born in Haiti and developed polyostotic fibrous dysplasia, a genetic condition that left her unable to speak and disfigured her face when she was 3 years old.
She and Billy Wyatt married at a small ceremony Thursday surrounded by family in Miramar, a suburb of Miami.
"Love conquers all. I think she's an example of that," Wyatt told CBS News 4 in Miami. "This is like true love. And this is someone that has that heart that I'm so blessed to be around and now to be part of eternally."
Casseus came to Miami in 2005 where she underwent multiple surgeries to remove the tumor and rebuild her facial structure.
Wyatt said he heard about her struggle a short while later.
“In 2008, 2009 I came across her TLC story and it just drew me in and it started with just wanting to donate supplies,” Wyat told WSVN in Miami about their first encounters. “We stayed in touch over the years. Now we come full circle and I don’t even know how — I mean I’ll have to write a book about that.”
Wyatt surprised Casseus with the proposal in a FaceTime call from California as friends and family celebrated her birthday on July 7.
Just as they were about to end the call, Wyatt held up a sign: "Will you marry me?" the station reported.
“Marlie’s been No. 1, my heart and my inspiration,” Wyatt told WSVN. “What she’s battling and what she’s going through, her strength has helped me in a lot of ways in my personal journey.”
Casseus' sister Stellecie said the family takes deep pride in her bravery and perseverance.
“Her story showed me that God’s love is very very true and love is always with us,” the sister said.
