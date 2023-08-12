Woman Endures Multiple Surgeries to Have 16 Lb. Tumor Removed From Her Face- Now She’s Getting Married - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Former Employee Accuses IV Hydration Company of Unethical Practices: ‘This Isn’t Right’

Woman Endures Multiple Surgeries to Have 16 Lb. Tumor Removed From Her Face- Now She’s Getting Married

Marlie Casseus came to Miami in 2005 from Haiti and underwent years of operations to have the growth removed from her face

Published |Updated
Mark Moore
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

A South Florida woman who had a 16-pound tumor removed from her face in 2005 married her longtime boyfriend this week after he popped the question on her 31st birthday, according to reports. 

Marlie Casseus was born in Haiti and developed polyostotic fibrous dysplasia, a genetic condition that left her unable to speak and disfigured her face when she was 3 years old. 

She and Billy Wyatt married at a small ceremony Thursday surrounded by family in Miramar, a suburb of Miami.

"Love conquers all. I think she's an example of that," Wyatt told CBS News 4 in Miami. "This is like true love. And this is someone that has that heart that I'm so blessed to be around and now to be part of eternally."

Read More

Casseus came to Miami in 2005 where she underwent multiple surgeries to remove the tumor and rebuild her facial structure.

Wyatt said he heard about her struggle a short while later. 

“In 2008, 2009 I came across her TLC story and it just drew me in and it started with just wanting to donate supplies,” Wyat told WSVN in Miami about their first encounters. “We stayed in touch over the years. Now we come full circle and I don’t even know how — I mean I’ll have to write a book about that.”

Marlie Casseus, center, with husband Billy Wyatt, in Miami.
Marlie Casseus, center, with husband Billy Wyatt, in Miami.CBS News Miami

Wyatt surprised Casseus with the proposal in a FaceTime call from California as friends and family celebrated her birthday on July 7. 

Just as they were about to end the call, Wyatt held up a sign: "Will you marry me?" the station reported. 

“Marlie’s been No. 1, my heart and my inspiration,” Wyatt told WSVN. “What she’s battling and what she’s going through, her strength has helped me in a lot of ways in my personal journey.”

Casseus' sister Stellecie said the family takes deep pride in her bravery and perseverance. 

“Her story showed me that God’s love is very very true and love is always with us,” the sister said.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.