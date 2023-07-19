Woman Drowns, 5-Year-Old Survives in Conn. After Going Swimming and Being Swept Away by Swollen River

A Connecticut woman died and her 5-year-old daughter was left unconscious after being swept down a swollen river Tuesday.

The state police told The Messenger that the pair were swimming in the Shetucket River in Sprague when they were swept away by currents.

Troopers responded to a report of a missing person just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

They were found unconscious downstream and taken to a hospital, where the mother, a woman in her 30s, died, according to the state police.

The daughter is in stable condition and is expected to survive.

The waters are believed to have been running high because of the recent heavy rains in New England.

Fox 61

Police say there is no indication that any criminal aspect to the case and it was just a tragic accident.

The names of the victims were not released.

The Northeast has been battered by recent rains and flooding.

In Pennsylvania, searchers are still trying to find two children visiting from South Carolina who were swept away in what one fire chief called “a wall of water” that hit their family and killed their mother Saturday.

Four other people also died in those flash floods.