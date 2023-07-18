Woman Divorces Ghost Husband After Less Than a Year Because He Had ‘Unsettling Fascination’ With Marilyn Monroe - The Messenger
Woman Divorces Ghost Husband After Less Than a Year Because He Had ‘Unsettling Fascination’ With Marilyn Monroe

Brocarde, an English singer and songwriter, married Edwardo in a ceremony on Halloween

Chris Harris
An English woman who alleges she married the ghost of a Victorian soldier named Edwardo has revealed she ended their union just eight months later due to her spectral spouse's purported attraction to the spirit of Marilyn Monroe.

Singer and musician Brocarde, 40, has informed the BBC and Wales Online that she has essentially ghosted Edwardo, whom she encountered after he materialized in her Oxford apartment on a particularly dark and stormy night.

In what was almost definitely not a publicity stunt, Brocarde — dressed entirely in black — married Edwardo in a ceremony at the Asylum Chapel in London last Halloween. The bride reportedly walked down the aisle as one of her songs, "Haunted," played in the background. Then, "the couple's souls were entwined for eternity" as they exchanged vows before a candlelit altar.

Brocarde marrying EdwardoYouTube
The heartwarming ceremony was recorded and posted on YouTube. However, issues began to surface early in their marriage, leading to a spiritual divorce.

According to Brocarde, tensions arose during their honeymoon to the seaside resort of Barry Island, Wales, when Edwardo reportedly overindulged in spirits. Edwardo also began showing possessive traits towards his new wife, oscillating between being "warm and intense" and intimidating.

"After our initial meeting, Edwardo slowly revealed more about himself to me," Brocarde recounted. "I saw his image as a Victorian soldier; he was always in his uniform, even on our wedding day. His face is devilishly handsome; shoulder length, unruly hair. He looks lived in, well worn, troubled almost — there's a pain attached to his being."

Brocarde also claimed that Edwardo developed an "unsettling fascination" with the ghost of Marilyn Monroe. The last straw came when, after a five-day absence, Edwardo returned exuding Marilyn's favorite perfume, Chanel No. 5.

In an attempt to rein in Edwardo's wandering ways, Brocarde set boundaries. In response, he allegedly haunted her with the sound of a wailing baby. Brocarde eventually found it necessary to revisit the chapel where they were married to exorcise him from her soul.

True to form, she announced their split in her latest song, "Just Another Anthem."

