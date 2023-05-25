Woman Dies on Grand Canyon Hiking Trail While Trying to Make it to Colorado River and Back in One Day

A 36-year-old woman died in the Grand Canyon while attempting a difficult hike to the Colorado River and back

The National Park Service said the woman was found unresponsive at about 9 p.m. on May 14 on the Bright Angel Trail above the Three-Mile Resthouse.

Grand Canyon National Park Service emergency services personnel responded and tried to resuscitate the Indiana woman but were unsuccessful.

The park service does not recommend hiking from the rim to the river and back in one day.

Posted signs warn tourists and hikers of the dangers of hiking in the Grand Canyon on May 14, 2019. (Photo by Sébastien DUVAL / AFP via Getty Images)

Warning Issued For Hikers

Park rangers strongly urge visitors to be prepared for excessively hot days in the coming weeks. In the summer months, temperatures on the trail can reach over 120°F in the shade.

Park rangers do not advise hiking in the inner canyon between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. They say most heat-related illnesses are from hikers on a trail between these hours.

Hiking in extreme heat can lead to serious health risks including heat exhaustion, heat stroke, and even death.

The park warns that efforts to assist hikers may be delayed during the summer months due to limited staff, the number of rescue calls, employee safety requirements, and limited helicopter flying capability during periods of extreme heat or inclement weather.

An investigation into the woman’s death is being conducted by the park service in coordination with the Coconino County Medical Examiner.