The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Woman Dies on Grand Canyon Hiking Trail While Trying to Make it to Colorado River and Back in One Day

    Park officials are warning visitors about temperatures that can reach 120 degrees in the shade.

    Published |Updated
    Luke Funk
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    A 36-year-old woman died in the Grand Canyon while attempting a difficult hike to the Colorado River and back

    The National Park Service said the woman was found unresponsive at about 9 p.m. on May 14 on the Bright Angel Trail above the Three-Mile Resthouse.

    Grand Canyon National Park Service emergency services personnel responded and tried to resuscitate the Indiana woman but were unsuccessful. 

    The park service does not recommend hiking from the rim to the river and back in one day.

    Read More
    Posted signs warn tourists and hikers of the dangers of hiking in the Grand Canyon on May 14, 2019.
    Posted signs warn tourists and hikers of the dangers of hiking in the Grand Canyon on May 14, 2019. (Photo by Sébastien DUVAL / AFP via Getty Images)

    Warning Issued For Hikers

    Park rangers strongly urge visitors to be prepared for excessively hot days in the coming weeks. In the summer months, temperatures on the trail can reach over 120°F in the shade.

    Park rangers do not advise hiking in the inner canyon between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. They say most heat-related illnesses are from hikers on a trail between these hours.

    Hiking in extreme heat can lead to serious health risks including heat exhaustion, heat stroke, and even death. 

    The park warns that efforts to assist hikers may be delayed during the summer months due to limited staff, the number of rescue calls, employee safety requirements, and limited helicopter flying capability during periods of extreme heat or inclement weather.

    An investigation into the woman’s death is being conducted by the park service in coordination with the Coconino County Medical Examiner. 

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.