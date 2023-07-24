Woman Dead in Apparent Grizzly Attack Near Yellowstone Park
'Investigators confirmed grizzly bear tracks at the scene, and the investigation is ongoing,' officials said. The area has been closed
A woman was found dead Saturday after a suspected encounter with a grizzly bear on a Montana trail west of Yellowstone National Park, officials said.
The woman, who was not identified, was found "deceased on the Buttermilk Trail ... following an apparent bear encounter," said a statement posted on Facebook by the Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Department.
"Investigators confirmed grizzly bear tracks at the scene, and the investigation is ongoing," the statement added.
Rangers quickly issued an emergency closure of the area.
- Traps Set for Grizzly Bear after Woman Is Mauled to Death at Yellowstone
- Bison Charges Arizona Woman at Yellowstone, Causing Chest Injuries
- Yellowstone Officials Euthanize Baby Bison After Encounter With Park Visitor
- Woman Suffers ‘Major Injury’ in Apparent Shark Attack at Rockaway Beach in NYC
- Manhunt on for Attacker in Blue Jeans Who Scalped Woman With Sword in California Park
The trail, which is popular with hikers, is near West Yellowstone, a Montana town in the Custer Gallatin National Forest outside Yellowstone Park.
"Please avoid the area," urged the warning. "More information will be provided as it becomes available."
The cause of the woman's death has not yet been definitively determined.
The apparent attack comes amid a rise in Montana’s grizzly bear population and an increase in sightings.
"Bears can be found throughout Montana," warned the Facebook post revealing the death.
"In recent years, grizzly bear populations have expanded. People venturing into the outdoors should 'Be Bear Aware' by following" precautionary steps, an advisory urged.
The department issued a statement just last week that staff had confirmed increased grizzly bear sightings “particularly in areas between the Northern Continental Divide and the Great Yellowstone ecosystems.”
Officials strongly urged anyone camping and visiting parks to travel in groups, carry bear spray, make noise, stick to daylight hours, carefully store their food while camping, clean up their garbage, and never approach a bear.
Fatal encounters with grizzly bears are exceptionally rare.
But the human population in bear-heavy areas in southwest Montana has increased by up to a third over the past decade, leading to more grizzly bear sightings and encounters, the Guardian reported.
In July 2021 a grizzly bear attacked and killed a California woman at a western Montana campground.
Earlier that year a backcountry guide was killed by a grizzly near a campground just outside the town of West Yellowstone.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Nearly 100,000 Without Power in Maryland as Strong Storms Pummel StateNews
- Oregon Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Abuse of a Corpse in Disappearance of WomanNews
- Miami-Dade Police Director Saved From Suicide Attempt by Wife Who Grabbed His Arm: LawyerNews
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- Las Vegas Teen Killed After Hitting Cable Purposely Stretched Across Bike TrailNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews
- Republican Policymaker Proposes Banning Kids Under 18 From Visiting Library Without an AdultNews
- Teen Charged With Murder for Allegedly Stabbing, Beating Man Who Complained About Loud PartyNews
- 12-Year-Old Michigan Girl Wins Jiu-Jitsu World Championship While Wearing Hijab in Historic FirstNews
- Colorado Man Gets 97 Years in Prison for Double Murder Captured on Victim’s Digital Audio RecorderNews
- Woman Accused of Sending Boyfriend Photos of Herself Sexually Assaulting ToddlerNews