Woman Dead in Apparent Grizzly Attack Near Yellowstone Park - The Messenger
Woman Dead in Apparent Grizzly Attack Near Yellowstone Park

'Investigators confirmed grizzly bear tracks at the scene, and the investigation is ongoing,' officials said. The area has been closed

Published |Updated
Mary Papenfuss
A woman was found dead Saturday after a suspected encounter with a grizzly bear on a Montana trail west of Yellowstone National Park, officials said.

The woman, who was not identified, was found "deceased on the Buttermilk Trail ... following an apparent bear encounter," said a statement posted on Facebook by the Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Department.

"Investigators confirmed grizzly bear tracks at the scene, and the investigation is ongoing," the statement added.

Rangers quickly issued an emergency closure of the area.

The trail, which is popular with hikers, is near West Yellowstone, a Montana town in the Custer Gallatin National Forest outside Yellowstone Park.

"Please avoid the area," urged the warning. "More information will be provided as it becomes available."

Warning posted on Facebook by park rangers.Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks/Facebook
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks/Facebook

The cause of the woman's death has not yet been definitively determined.

The apparent attack comes amid a rise in Montana’s grizzly bear population and an increase in sightings.

"Bears can be found throughout Montana," warned the Facebook post revealing the death.

"In recent years, grizzly bear populations have expanded. People venturing into the outdoors should 'Be Bear Aware' by following" precautionary steps, an advisory urged.

The department issued a statement just last week that staff had confirmed increased grizzly bear sightings “particularly in areas between the Northern Continental Divide and the Great Yellowstone ecosystems.”

Officials strongly urged anyone camping and visiting parks to travel in groups, carry bear spray, make noise, stick to daylight hours, carefully store their food while camping, clean up their garbage, and never approach a bear.

Fatal encounters with grizzly bears are exceptionally rare.

But the human population in bear-heavy areas in southwest Montana has increased by up to a third over the past decade, leading to more grizzly bear sightings and encounters, the Guardian reported.

In July 2021 a grizzly bear attacked and killed a California woman at a western Montana campground.

Earlier that year a backcountry guide was killed by a grizzly near a campground just outside the town of West Yellowstone.

