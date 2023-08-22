Woman Crashes Into Florida Restaurant, Injuring 20: ‘There Was a Lot of Screaming’

A woman driving a red Nissan Altima crashed into a restaurant in Florida on Friday, injuring 20 people.
“There was a lot of screaming,” Angel Soler, who was injured, told Local 10 News. “There was a lot of shouting. Everybody was trying to see if there was anybody under the car.”
Soler said he was at Thai Meal in Plantation when the Nissan crashed into the restaurant's windows. He said it sounded like an explosion, and he ended up on the floor next to the vehicle.
Police said the collision happened just after 6:35 p.m., according to the news report.
Flying shards of glass injured Soler and others. A spokesperson with the Plantation Police Department told Local 10 that nine people, including two pregnant women, were transported to a local hospital.
“They were crying. They were terrified,” Angie Culver, who works near the restaurant, said. “It was scary for them. A car just came flying at them.”
- Bus Driver ‘Saved a Lot of Lives’ in Baltimore MTA Crash that Injured 17
- Broward County, Florida, Sheriff’s Helicopter Crashes Into Apartment Building: 2 Dead, 4 Injured
- Turtle Crossing Road Causes Multi-Car Crash in Florida
- Florida Police Kill Stabbing Suspect in Shootout After Car Chase, Crash
- Gunshot Victim Driving Himself to Hospital Crashes into Police
- Man Carjacks Family Sitting in Taco Bell Drive-Thru, Drives Off With Kids, Crashes Into Restaurant: Report
Plantation Fire Rescue responded to the scene and used wristbands to identify the severity of the injuries.
“It was an extremely dangerous situation,” Plantation Fire Rescue Lt. Aston Bright said. “As far as we know, the driver was trying to park the car and somehow crashed into the building.”
The cause of the crash is being investigated.
- Man Arrested for Trying to Hit Ding Dong Ditchers with His CarNews
- Texas Man Says He Knows Where His Stolen Tesla Is But Cops Refuse to Retrieve It: ‘They’re Not Taking Me Seriously’News
- WATCH: Climate Protesters Attempt to Shut Down Burning Man FestivalNews
- Woman Caught Cheating on Husband Lied About Being Raped to Get an STD Test: ProsecutorsNews
- Connecticut Firefighter Dies at Home After Working Nearly 40-Hour ShiftNews
- Tomb of Ancient ‘Priest of Pacopampa’ Discovered in Peru After 3,000 YearsNews
- Iranian Singer Prosecuted for Anti-Headscarf Song, Video that Shows Women with Hair UncoveredNews
- The Next iPad Pro Could Be More Like a MacBook Than EverTech
- There Will Be a Massive Test of the Emergency Alert System this Fall. Here’s What You Need To KnowNews
- Japanese Driving Instructors Allow Students to Drink to Show Effects of Drunk DrivingNews
- It’s So Rare To Have Red Hair There’s an Annual Festival To Celebrate ItNews
- Kroger’s Employee Dies in Front of Co-Workers From Extreme Tennessee Heat, Union SaysNews