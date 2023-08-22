Woman Crashes Into Florida Restaurant, Injuring 20: ‘There Was a Lot of Screaming’ - The Messenger
Woman Crashes Into Florida Restaurant, Injuring 20: ‘There Was a Lot of Screaming’

Nine people were hospitalized

Jenna Sundel
A car crashed into a restaurant in Florida.Screenshot from Local 10 News

A woman driving a red Nissan Altima crashed into a restaurant in Florida on Friday, injuring 20 people.

“There was a lot of screaming,” Angel Soler, who was injured, told Local 10 News. “There was a lot of shouting. Everybody was trying to see if there was anybody under the car.”

Soler said he was at Thai Meal in Plantation when the Nissan crashed into the restaurant's windows. He said it sounded like an explosion, and he ended up on the floor next to the vehicle.

Police said the collision happened just after 6:35 p.m., according to the news report.

Flying shards of glass injured Soler and others. A spokesperson with the Plantation Police Department told Local 10 that nine people, including two pregnant women, were transported to a local hospital.

“They were crying. They were terrified,” Angie Culver, who works near the restaurant, said. “It was scary for them. A car just came flying at them.”

Plantation Fire Rescue responded to the scene and used wristbands to identify the severity of the injuries.

“It was an extremely dangerous situation,” Plantation Fire Rescue Lt. Aston Bright said. “As far as we know, the driver was trying to park the car and somehow crashed into the building.”

The cause of the crash is being investigated.

