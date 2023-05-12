Woman Convicted for Leaving Note on Grave of Putin’s Parents Saying He Was a ‘Freak and Killer’

A Russian woman who left a note on the gravesite of President Vladmir Putin’s parents that said they “raised a freak and a killer” and that the “whole world prays for his death” was convicted by a court on Thursday under charges of desecrating a burial place based on political hostility.

Irina Tsybaneva, 60, was found guilty and given a two-year suspended sentence, under which she is not permitted to leave the city or move homes without notifying authorities.

In the note, which Tsybaneva left on the eve of Putin’s birthday last October, the woman wrote: “Parents of a maniac, take him to your place. He causes so much pain and trouble. The whole world prays for his death. Death to Putin. You raised a freak and a killer.”

Tsybaneva refused to plead guilty saying she did not desecrate the burial site physically and was not looking for public attention, but instead the note was a “spontaneous and thoughtless act,” reported Russian newspaper Kommersant.

She said she wrote the note to overcome anxiety and fear due to the war in Ukraine, the outlet reported.

“She is suspected of a crime, the public danger of which lies in insulting the memory of the dead, the deceased, the feelings of the living for the dead,” the Russian prosecutor said in court, according to Kommersant.

Leading up to the trial, Tsybaneva was put under house arrest.

The woman’s case is just one in a series of Putin ordered crackdowns of any criticism of Russian leadership since the nation waged war against Ukraine last year.

Last month, Russian journalist and opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza was sentenced to 25 years in jail for charges stemming from his criticism of the war in Ukraine.

Earlier this year, 20- year old student Olesya Krivtsova, was put under house arrest and fitted with an electronic monitoring device by Russian authorities for writing anti-war posts on social media.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.