Woman Confronts Gang of Home Invaders, Sends Two to Hospital
The four men were attempting to break into her Philadelphia home
A Philadelphia woman shot two of the four men who attempted to break into her home on Sunday.
The woman returned to her home around 1 a.m., only to discover the men inside, as reported by 6 ABC. Following a confrontation, the four intruders fled the scene.
Officers responding to the incident found the woman standing in the street, along with one of the men lying on the ground, suffering from gunshot wounds. The wounded man, identified as 48-year-old Jermaine Parker, was immediately transported to Einstein Medical Center.
Later, a second man was discovered, also suffering from gunshot wounds. He was identified as 45-year-old Randy Miller and was taken to the same medical center. He is now reported to be in a stable but critical condition.
Both Miller and Parker were arrested by the Philadelphia police and charged with burglary and other related offenses.
According to NBC10 Philadelphia, investigators declared that the woman had shot both men in self-defense. Currently, there is no additional information available about the other two men who escaped the scene.
In 2022, the Philadelphia police reported a total of 3,713 residential burglaries city-wide.
