Woman Confronts Gang of Home Invaders, Sends Two to Hospital - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Woman Confronts Gang of Home Invaders, Sends Two to Hospital

The four men were attempting to break into her Philadelphia home

Published |Updated
Jenna Sundel
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

A Philadelphia woman shot two of the four men who attempted to break into her home on Sunday.

The woman returned to her home around 1 a.m., only to discover the men inside, as reported by 6 ABC. Following a confrontation, the four intruders fled the scene.

Officers responding to the incident found the woman standing in the street, along with one of the men lying on the ground, suffering from gunshot wounds. The wounded man, identified as 48-year-old Jermaine Parker, was immediately transported to Einstein Medical Center.

Caution tape at a crime scene
Caution tape at a crime sceneSAMANTHA LAUREY/AFP via Getty Images
Read More

Later, a second man was discovered, also suffering from gunshot wounds. He was identified as 45-year-old Randy Miller and was taken to the same medical center. He is now reported to be in a stable but critical condition.

Both Miller and Parker were arrested by the Philadelphia police and charged with burglary and other related offenses.

According to NBC10 Philadelphia, investigators declared that the woman had shot both men in self-defense. Currently, there is no additional information available about the other two men who escaped the scene.

In 2022, the Philadelphia police reported a total of 3,713 residential burglaries city-wide.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.