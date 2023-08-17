Woman Comes Face-To-Face With Bear Just Outside Her Door in Scary Moment Caught on Video - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

Woman Comes Face-To-Face With Bear Just Outside Her Door in Scary Moment Caught on Video

The woman's dog starts barking moments before the bear comes around the corner

Published |Updated
Jenna Sundel
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
A terrifying bear encounter was caught on a Ring doorbell camera.WESH 2 News

A woman in Florida came face-to-face with a bear just outside her door and the terrifying encounter was caught on a Ring doorbell camera.

Gina Helsel told CBS News Miami that the incident happened last Thursday night when she went outside with her dog to clear her porch.

The dog began to bark shortly after Helsel shut the front door. Moments later, a bear poked its head around the corner, not far from where Helsel and her dog were standing.

"The bear was getting in the neighbor's trash and I caught it in the act," she told the outlet.

Helsel can be heard screaming in the video as she struggled to open the door. After she and her dog made it back inside to safety, the bear ran off.

Michael Orlando, a bear biologist who reviewed the video, said the bear was not demonstrating aggressive behavior.

Read More

"They just startled each other," he said. "She probably wasn't prepared to have a bear sitting there and the [bear] probably wasn't prepared to have her show up with the dog."

Helsel said she was not expecting to encounter a bear just outside of her house.

"I'm always looking for gators, I'm always looking for snakes, and I have this great fear of, you know, like a coyote or something, but bears I don't really think about," she said.

Helsel's neighborhood is near a nature conservation area which is a natural habitat for bears.   

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.