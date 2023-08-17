Woman Comes Face-To-Face With Bear Just Outside Her Door in Scary Moment Caught on Video

A woman in Florida came face-to-face with a bear just outside her door and the terrifying encounter was caught on a Ring doorbell camera.
Gina Helsel told CBS News Miami that the incident happened last Thursday night when she went outside with her dog to clear her porch.
The dog began to bark shortly after Helsel shut the front door. Moments later, a bear poked its head around the corner, not far from where Helsel and her dog were standing.
"The bear was getting in the neighbor's trash and I caught it in the act," she told the outlet.
Helsel can be heard screaming in the video as she struggled to open the door. After she and her dog made it back inside to safety, the bear ran off.
Michael Orlando, a bear biologist who reviewed the video, said the bear was not demonstrating aggressive behavior.
- Doorbell Video Captures Surprise Bear Encounter With Woman Walking Her Dog
- California Woman Confronts Group of Home Burglars In Scary Video — Watch
- Video Captures Moment Bear Charges at Homeowner and Dogs on Back Deck
- Don’t Try This at Home: Maine Woman Punches Bear to Save Dog
- Man Survives Lightning Strike in New Jersey, Moment Caught on Video
- Video Captures Moment Bear and Cub Take Dip in California Home’s Hot Tub
"They just startled each other," he said. "She probably wasn't prepared to have a bear sitting there and the [bear] probably wasn't prepared to have her show up with the dog."
Helsel said she was not expecting to encounter a bear just outside of her house.
"I'm always looking for gators, I'm always looking for snakes, and I have this great fear of, you know, like a coyote or something, but bears I don't really think about," she said.
Helsel's neighborhood is near a nature conservation area which is a natural habitat for bears.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Video Shows Aftermath of Russian Missile Strike on Ukraine Drama Theater in Chernihiv That Killed 7News
- Dog That Walked Home After Owner Killed in Hit-and-Run Finds a New HomeNews
- Hurricane Hilary Downgraded to Category 3 As Storm Approaches Mexico, California Coast With 125 MPH WindsNews
- Couple That Spent 8 Days Stranded in Alaskan Wilderness Were Found Only 3 Miles Away From ResortNews
- Footage From Space Shows Hurricane Hilary Approaching California CoastNews
- German Far-Right Party Leader Credits ‘Trumpian’ Communication for Rising PopularityNews
- Portland’s First Sanctioned Homeless ‘Park’ Sits Mostly Unused a Month After OpeningNews
- 68-Year-Old Pickpocket Who Has Been Stealing Since 1985 Arrested After Swiping Another Elderly Woman’s PurseNews
- America’s Tipping Culture Reaches Another Tipping PointBusiness
- Rachel Morin Was Killed on Trail Where She Felt Safe and Found ‘Solitude and Reflection’ for YearsNews
- Hurricane Hilary Will Hit Desert Cities With More Rain ‘In a Few Days’ Than They Get in a Year, NWS SaysNews
- China Sends ‘Serious Warning’ With Military Drills After Taiwan’s US VisitNews