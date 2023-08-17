Woman Comes Face-To-Face With Bear Just Outside Her Door in Scary Moment Caught on Video

A woman in Florida came face-to-face with a bear just outside her door and the terrifying encounter was caught on a Ring doorbell camera.

Gina Helsel told CBS News Miami that the incident happened last Thursday night when she went outside with her dog to clear her porch.

The dog began to bark shortly after Helsel shut the front door. Moments later, a bear poked its head around the corner, not far from where Helsel and her dog were standing.

"The bear was getting in the neighbor's trash and I caught it in the act," she told the outlet.

Helsel can be heard screaming in the video as she struggled to open the door. After she and her dog made it back inside to safety, the bear ran off.

Michael Orlando, a bear biologist who reviewed the video, said the bear was not demonstrating aggressive behavior.

"They just startled each other," he said. "She probably wasn't prepared to have a bear sitting there and the [bear] probably wasn't prepared to have her show up with the dog."

Helsel said she was not expecting to encounter a bear just outside of her house.

"I'm always looking for gators, I'm always looking for snakes, and I have this great fear of, you know, like a coyote or something, but bears I don't really think about," she said.

Helsel's neighborhood is near a nature conservation area which is a natural habitat for bears.