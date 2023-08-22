Florida Woman Claiming Pizza, Shoe Attack by Husband Faces Domestic Battery Charges: Police - The Messenger
Florida Woman Claiming Pizza, Shoe Attack by Husband Faces Domestic Battery Charges: Police

Witnesses say that Yvette Torres was the one who escalated the altercation

Blake Harper
While Yvette Torres claimed to be attacked by her husband, witnesses say she escalated the situationBroward Sheriff's Office

A Florida woman who claimed she had been injured by her husband was arrested and charged with domestic battery after police determined her story was false.

On August 14, officers from the Margate Police Department responded to a domestic battery call from Yvette Torres. The 39-year-old reported her husband had injured her by slapping her with a pizza, dousing her with water, and striking her with a shoe, according to local station Margate Talk.

Although Torres claimed over the phone that she had visible marks on her face, officers found no evidence of such marks upon their arrival. When interviewed by the police, Torres stated she hadn't been hit with the pizza. However, she maintained that her husband had poured water on her and hit her with a shoe.

Torres's husband countered her claims, stating they had a verbal disagreement that escalated with Torres pouring water on him, not vice versa. Witnesses corroborated the husband's account, indicating that Torres was the instigator in the altercation.

Following the investigation, Torres was arrested and taken to the Broward County Main Jail.

