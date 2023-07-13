Woman Cited for Wearing Crop Top at Music Festival Gets City to Finally Drop ‘Indecent Exposure’ Ticket

A Louisiana woman cited for wearing shorts and a crop top at a music festival has settled her case a year later.
In June 2022, Casey LaCaze-Lachney went to the 6th Annual Dugdemona Festival when she said she was ticketed for her outfit.
“I got a f—--- ticket for indecent exposure in Winnfield, Louisiana. Indecent exposure,” she said as she turned for the camera to showcase her black crop top and cut-off denim shorts in a now-viral TikTok video that’s been viewed over 8 million times.
- Malaysian Music Festival Threatens The 1975 With Legal Action Following Matty Healy’s ‘Indecent Stage Behavior’
- Cops Allegedly Stole Top Shelf Champagne from Electronic Music Festival
- Grocery Prices Could Drop a Bit Thanks to Bumper Crops of Corn, Wheat, Soybean
- Woman Gives Birth During Zedd’s Set at Las Vegas Music Festival
- Teyana Taylor Shares Excitement Over Harlem Festival of Culture Reboot
“All of my bits are covered,” she said. “Are you kidding me?”
She continued, “Three female cops came up to me and gave me a f------ ticket.”
LaCaze-Lachney retained attorney Randall Hayes.
"After a year of back and forth and dealing with pushback from the city every step of the way, we finally came to an agreement," LaCaze-Lachney told The Shreveport Times.
"The city of Winnfield will be dropping my 'indecent exposure' ticket and they will be responsible for arranging for it to be expunged from my record completely,” she said.
Winnfield police previously said city ordinance 14-76 justified the citation.
“It shall be unlawful for any person to wear pants, trousers, shorts, skirts, dresses, or skorts in any public place or places open to the public which either intentionally exposes undergarments or intentionally exposes any portion of the pubic hair, cleft of buttocks, or genitals,” the police department wrote in a June 2022 Facebook post, in response to the viral video.
“We, as public servants, will not engage in a social media war with any one or any organization, as it is improper and brings discredit upon this department,” a spokesperson for the department said in a statement at the time. “We also cannot comment on details of any case under investigation or pending court action.”
The statement also noted that the fines for violating the ordinance "range from $25.00 for a first offense to a maximum of $300, and the person may be ordered to perform up to 40 hours of community service."
In an updated TikTok, LaCaze-Lachney said the city agreed to reevaluate the ordinance at the next council meeting.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- New York City Doctor Charged With Sexually Assaulting Unconscious Patients and Filming ItNews
- Angry Mob Severely Beats Man Who Allegedly Hit and Killed Woman With Car Next to BarNews
- Colorado District Court Judge Halts Enforcement of Age Limit Law on Gun PurchasesNews
- 2 Dead, Thousands of Flight Cancellations, 1.1 Million Lose Power in Eastern US StormsNews
- Woman Charged With Attempted Murder After Allegedly Putting Bleach in Husband’s CoffeeNews
- Man Accused of Murdering Naomi Irion Dies by Suicide in Maximum Security Cell While Awaiting TrialNews
- Woman Suffers ‘Major Injury’ in Apparent Shark Attack at Rockaway Beach in NYCNews
- Nearly 100,000 Without Power in Maryland as Strong Storms Pummel StateNews
- Oregon Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Abuse of a Corpse in Disappearance of WomanNews
- Miami-Dade Police Director Saved From Suicide Attempt by Wife Who Grabbed His Arm: LawyerNews
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews