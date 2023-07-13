Woman Cited for Wearing Crop Top at Music Festival Gets City to Finally Drop ‘Indecent Exposure’ Ticket

A Louisiana woman cited for wearing shorts and a crop top at a music festival has settled her case a year later.

In June 2022, Casey LaCaze-Lachney went to the 6th Annual Dugdemona Festival when she said she was ticketed for her outfit.

“I got a f—--- ticket for indecent exposure in Winnfield, Louisiana. Indecent exposure,” she said as she turned for the camera to showcase her black crop top and cut-off denim shorts in a now-viral TikTok video that’s been viewed over 8 million times.

“All of my bits are covered,” she said. “Are you kidding me?”

She continued, “Three female cops came up to me and gave me a f------ ticket.”

LaCaze-Lachney retained attorney Randall Hayes.

"After a year of back and forth and dealing with pushback from the city every step of the way, we finally came to an agreement," LaCaze-Lachney told The Shreveport Times.

"The city of Winnfield will be dropping my 'indecent exposure' ticket and they will be responsible for arranging for it to be expunged from my record completely,” she said.

Winnfield police previously said city ordinance 14-76 justified the citation.

“It shall be unlawful for any person to wear pants, trousers, shorts, skirts, dresses, or skorts in any public place or places open to the public which either intentionally exposes undergarments or intentionally exposes any portion of the pubic hair, cleft of buttocks, or genitals,” the police department wrote in a June 2022 Facebook post, in response to the viral video.

“We, as public servants, will not engage in a social media war with any one or any organization, as it is improper and brings discredit upon this department,” a spokesperson for the department said in a statement at the time. “We also cannot comment on details of any case under investigation or pending court action.”

The statement also noted that the fines for violating the ordinance "range from $25.00 for a first offense to a maximum of $300, and the person may be ordered to perform up to 40 hours of community service."

In an updated TikTok, LaCaze-Lachney said the city agreed to reevaluate the ordinance at the next council meeting.