Woman Charged With Fatally Shoving Elderly NYC Voice Coach to Appear in Court Amid Talks of Plea Deal

The New York woman charged with killing a beloved elderly voice coach by shoving her to the ground in an unprovoked attack last year is set to appear in court Wednesday amid discussions of a plea deal with prosecutors.

Lauren Pazienza, who has been jailed on Rikers Island since May 2022, will appear is scheduled for an 11 a.m. hearing in state supreme court — though it’s unclear whether an agreement is finalized.

After her arrest in March 2022, Pazienza pleaded not guilty to manslaughter and assault charges for allegedly shoving 87-year-old Barbara Maier Gustern to the ground in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood.

If convicted, Pazienza could face up to 25 years in prison.

Gustern suffered a gash to the head that bled profusely as a result of the blow and died five days later in a New York hospital.

In June, CBS News reported both sides had been engaged in plea negotiations that could end the case before it goes to trial.

An 'unprovoked attack'

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg described the deadly chance encounter as a "senseless and unprovoked attack" after Pazienza's indictment on May 10 2022, and prosecutors from his office described in detail the deadly chain of events at a court hearing.

Pazienza, the 28-year-old daughter of a cesspool company owner on Long Island, was in Manhattan on March 10, celebrating her upcoming wedding with her fiancé. They were scheduled to marry 100 days later, the New York Times reported.

She had several of glasses of wine, visited art galleries and bought food from a cart, which she and her fiancé brought into Chelsea Park.

When a Parks Department employee told her she would have to leave because the park was closing soon, Pazienza allegedly grew enraged, shouted at the worker and threw the food at her fiancé, prosecutors said.

Neither cops or prosecutors have provided any explanation for what prompted the alleged attack that followed: As Pazienza stormed out of the park, she spotted Gustern on 28th Street.

Pazienza—who had never met the elderly woman before—ran across the street, and shouted at her, calling her a “b—,” according to the Manhattan DA's office.

Prosectors say she then shoved Gustern to the ground—causing her to smash her head on the cement or a metal fence.

Pazienza was seen walking away from the elderly woman, according to cops.

A witness called an ambulance for Gustern, who fell unconscious because of the blow and died five days later.

Pazienza turned herself in 12 days after the attack and was originally released by a judge on a $500,000 bail package.

In May of 2022, a separate judge, Felicia A. Mennin, revoked the bail and ordered her remanded into custody—deeming her a flight risk.

The judge also cited the randomness of the attack.

Gustern was a well-respected voice coach who worked with Broadway performers, as well as Debbie Harry, the lead singer of the band “Blondie,” the Times reported.

A spokesperson for the Manhattan DA’s Office declined to comment about Wednesday’s hearing. An attorney for Pazienza did not immediately respond.