    Woman Charged With DUI Accused of Driving Down Beach Into Water, Just Missing Beachgoers

    A car could be seen afterwards partially submerged at Smyrna Dunes Park, near Orlando

    Published |Updated
    Nick Gallagher
    An alleged drunk driver barreled down a Florida beach Saturday at 50 mph and nearly hit a child before crashing into the water, the Volusia Sheriff's Office wrote in a Facebook post.

    Sarah Ramsammy, a 26-year-old Orlando resident, was taken into custody. She allegedly had a blood alcohol content level of 0.153, nearly double the legal limit, police said.

    Police body camera footage and video shot from a helicopter show a car halfway submerged in the water at Smyrna Dunes Park, northeast of Orlando.

    The driver and one passenger told police they were looking for a safe place to turn around but couldn't find enough space to make a U-turn. Witnesses alleged that the car came close to several families and their dogs before it stopped in the water.

    "[The beachgoers] kind of stopped us, and they said that we almost hit a child," the apparent driver can be heard telling police in the body cam footage.

    "I didn't think that we did, but that's what they told us."

    Ramsammy is charged with drinking under the influence and reckless driving, and was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device.

    Ramsammy posted $1,500 bail and was released on Saturday, according to court records. But the filing did not indicate whether Ramsammy had an attorney who could comment on her case.

