Woman Charged With Attempted Murder After Allegedly Putting Bleach in Husband’s Coffee

An Arizona woman is facing an attempted murder charge after she was accused of trying to kill her husband by poisoning his coffee with bleach.

Melody Felicano Johnson, 39, was arrested last week in Tucson on charges of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault and adding harmful substances to food, drink or medicine, local station KOLD-TV reported.

Johnson is being held on a $250,000 bond, per Pima County Sheriff's Department jail records.

According to the Tucson police report, Johnson was allegedly secretly filmed several times by her airman husband putting bleach in his coffee, which he told authorities he suspected was to kill him for his insurance benefits.

The couple, who shared a child, was going through a divorce at the time, the unidentified victim noted to police.

The victim set up a series of hidden cameras to collect evidence when he noticed the coffee began to taste strange, but there was nothing wrong with the marker or the home's water supply.

He stopped actually drinking the coffee, but continued to pretend in order to catch Johnson in the alleged act, the police report states.

The victim took the tapes to police, who shortly thereafter arrested Johnson, per the report. Officers allegedly found a bleach-like chemical in her bathroom, according to police.

Johnson was arraigned on Friday and a not-guilty plea was entered for her, KOLD reported.