Woman Charged With Attempted Murder After Allegedly Putting Bleach in Husband’s Coffee - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone:’ Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

Woman Charged With Attempted Murder After Allegedly Putting Bleach in Husband’s Coffee

The victim is an airman who told authorities he suspected Melody Felicano Johnson was trying to kill him for insurance benefits

Published |Updated
Ryan Parker
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Melody Felicano Johnson has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault and adding harmful substances to food, drink or medicine. KOLD-TV/Screengrab

An Arizona woman is facing an attempted murder charge after she was accused of trying to kill her husband by poisoning his coffee with bleach.

Melody Felicano Johnson, 39, was arrested last week in Tucson on charges of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault and adding harmful substances to food, drink or medicine, local station KOLD-TV reported.

Johnson is being held on a $250,000 bond, per Pima County Sheriff's Department jail records.

According to the Tucson police report, Johnson was allegedly secretly filmed several times by her airman husband putting bleach in his coffee, which he told authorities he suspected was to kill him for his insurance benefits.

Read More

The couple, who shared a child, was going through a divorce at the time, the unidentified victim noted to police.

The victim set up a series of hidden cameras to collect evidence when he noticed the coffee began to taste strange, but there was nothing wrong with the marker or the home's water supply.

He stopped actually drinking the coffee, but continued to pretend in order to catch Johnson in the alleged act, the police report states.

The victim took the tapes to police, who shortly thereafter arrested Johnson, per the report. Officers allegedly found a bleach-like chemical in her bathroom, according to police.

Johnson was arraigned on Friday and a not-guilty plea was entered for her, KOLD reported.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.