Woman Charged With Arson After Allegedly Setting a Fire Inside Boyfriend’s Home For Not Answering His Phone - The Messenger
Woman Charged With Arson After Allegedly Setting a Fire Inside Boyfriend’s Home For Not Answering His Phone

Tarica Brown, 34, is facing a slew of charges, including willful killing of an animal

Published |Updated
Ryan Parker
A 34-year-old Las Vegas woman is facing a slew of charges — including arson and willful killing of an animal — after she allegedly set a fire inside her boyfriend's home because he wasn’t answering his phone after a fight.

Tarica Brown has been charged with first-degree arson, willful killing of an animal, residential burglary and domestic battery, FOX5 Vegas reported. She is currently out on bond.

Police car
A Las Vegas woman is accused of setting a fire in a home after her boyfriend did not answer his phone following a fight.Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

Brown is accused of starting a fire inside her boyfriend's home on April 24 because she was allegedly mad he was not answering his phone after a fight, according to a police report as cited by the news station. The house fire resulted in the death of a cat.

Following the fire, Brown allegedly fled to Florida but was arrested while departing a plane at Harry Reid International when she returned to Vegas on July 10, Fox 5 reported.

Brown’s next appearance in court is scheduled for Aug. 17.

