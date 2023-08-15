Woman Charged After Animal Rescuers Save 98 Cats, 3 Dogs From Filthy Home

Authorities arrested a 70-year-old woman accused of hoarding over 100 cats and dogs in her Georgia home – many of which allegedly suffered from unaddressed medical conditions.
Kathryn Marie Decker has been charged with aggravated animal cruelty and willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer, and additional charges are pending, according to Walker County government officials.
On Wednesday, animal services responded to a call of malnourished animals at Decker’s home in Lafayette, Georgia, but she allegedly refused to allow officials to conduct an inspection of her property, according to authorities.
County officials, along with a Walker County sheriff’s deputy, discovered the 98 cats and three dogs kept in deplorable conditions at the woman’s home after a warrant was obtained.
Authorities allege they “found dogs chained to trees, animal feces inside the primary residence, and dozens of cats stacked in crates, including one that was deceased,” the release read.
The animals were rescued and relocated to a pair of shelters and Decker was taken into custody.
A veterinarian determined “over half of the animals needed care for conditions ranging from fleas and ear mites, to malnourishment and upper respiratory conditions,” per the release.
