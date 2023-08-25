Woman Butchered in NYC Home Predicted Her Own Death in Facebook Live Video

A 58-year-old woman who was found dead in Brooklyn shared a chilling message in a Facebook Live video posted shortly before her death: "You know who did it."

Latanya Parker's body was found by her daughter Shymecca near the front door of her apartment in Bed-Stuy around 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, August 22, NY Daily News reports. According to police, her throat had been slashed and she had been stabbed multiple times in her chest and torso.

Detectives investigating Parker's death found blood-stained bootprints near her front door. Her phone was located outside of the building.

The NYPD has not yet established a motive, though Parker's death has officially been ruled a homicide.

According to Shymecca, police recovered Facebook Live videos from her mom’s phone that showed a man inside the apartment. Shymecca believes it was an ex-boyfriend of her mom's.

"On the live stream ... my mother said, 'If anything happens to me, y’all know,'" Shymecca told NY Daily News. "Then you hear his voice saying 'Don’t say that, don’t do that.' I met him, I know him."

The video existence of the videos has also been confirmed by the New York Post and NBC New York, with unnamed sources telling the outlets that Parker said "if something happens to me, now you know who did it."