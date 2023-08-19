Woman Bitten By ‘Wolf-Hybrid’ Says She Lost a Chunk of Her Leg in Vicious Attack — And the Owner Now Faces Charges

A Cleveland woman who said a "wolf-hybrid" dog took a chunk out of her leg fears the canine could attack others, including children, and wants the city to put it down.

“I am so displeased. I feel so let down because right now it seems like you’re telling me that a wild animal, or any animal at this point, life is more important than human beings,” Laeann Amos-Reed told WOIO of Cleveland.

“That could’ve been my child, that could’ve been anyone’s child and for that reason, I refuse to shut up about it,” she said.

Amos-Reed said she was bitten by the mutt that was running loose on July 31 and managed to escape with the help of a Good Samaritan who called 911.

“When the dog bit me, I screamed from the top of my lungs. It’s like kind of an out-of-body experience, like I screamed and screamed and screamed,” she told the station.

She said she spent four days in the hospital with injuries to her legs and hands.

City animal control officers investigated and told her the dog is considered a "level 2 threat."

“They went out to the house three times and I was still told, it’s still there and it’s doing a 10-day quarantine to make sure it doesn’t have rabies, so my response was, let me remind them of how bad this is,” Amos-Reed said.

After the 10-day period, the dog was supposed to be seized, but Amos-Reed said it wasn't.

The city told the station that the dog has since been taken into custody and charges have been filed against its owner.