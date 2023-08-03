Woman Bitten by Shark After Jumping off Boat in Florida

A woman in Florida was bitten by a shark while swimming with her friends after jumping off a boat near the St. Petersburg Pier.

Natalie Branda, 26, needed 14 stitches to treat the shark bite that stretched from her bottom to her stomach, according to local news station Fox 35 Orlando.

Branda didn’t see the shark approaching her, but she felt its bite when she was swimming in the water on Saturday, celebrating her friend Allie Muck's birthday. Mucks got out of the water five minutes before Branda was bitten.

The incident happened in a state that saw a total of 16 non-deadly unprovoked shark attacks on humans in 2022, according to data from Florida Museum of Natural History’s International Shark Attack File.

There have so far been 16 shark bites in Florida this year, including three which were provoked, according to data from Tracking Sharks, which compiles information about attacks. None of the attacks in 2023 have been fatal.

"We were jumping off the boat, swimming around, floating for a few hours. Just having a fun day," said Branda, according to Fox 35 Orlando.

"I remember trying to attach two floaties together. I accidentally dropped one and splashed the water," she recalled. “I just felt pressure, and it released, and I was like ‘I got bit.' I swam the fastest I ever swam to the boat.”

Mucks said that their friends kept applying pressure to Branda’s wounds and described the situation as “pretty terrifying.”

"I think the look in their eyes kind of made us realize it was a little bit more serious than we were anticipating," said Mucks, adding that it is “not very common that people experience that and walk away with just some stitches.”

Branda was brought back to the dock and rushed to the hospital where doctors confirmed that her injury was caused by a shark’s bite.

"We are invading their [sharks] home. It sucks that this happened, but when you're entering and being with large creatures in their home, you have to respect them," said Branda.

Gavin Naylor, director of the Florida Program for Shark Research, said that a large shark bit Branda based on her wounds. Naylor said that it was a soft bite from a curious shark that was investigating the area.

"The water was kind of murky. It was the perfect cocktail for the perfect storm. I’ll probably get back in the water, but I need to recover first," said Branda.

Branda’s family and friends launched a GoFundMe page to raise money that would help her pay for medical bills, rent, and groceries during the time she is out of work due to the injury. As of Thursday morning, over $2,400 had been raised out of the $10,000 goal that was set on the fundraiser page.