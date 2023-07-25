Woman Falls to Her Death on Cliffside Right After Being Asked to Marry Fiance

A Turkish woman tragically fell to her death while celebrating her engagement.
The woman, identified as Yesim Demir, was a 39-year-old who had just been asked for her hand in marriage. She was watching the sunset when she tragically fell over 100 feet off a steep cliff at Polente Cape on July 6.
According to The Statesman, her fiancé, Nizamettin Gursu, had momentarily left the spot to retrieve items for a celebratory picnic when he heard her scream. Upon rushing back to the cliffside, he found her in a critical condition.
Though Demir initially survived the 104-foot plunge, medics declared her dead after 45 minutes of resuscitation efforts.
- Calif. Woman Falls to Her Death Trying to Save Teen on the Edge of a Waterfall
- Colorado Woman Falls 500 Feet to Her Death While Free Climbing at Rocky Mountain National Park
- Tennessee Woman Dies After Storm Causes Tree to Fall on Her
- NY Woman Swept Away While Trying to Rescue Dog as Fiance Watched Helplessly During Epic Storm
"We chose it to have a romantic memory after the proposal. We drank some alcohol,” Gursu told local media, as reported by the New York Post. “Everything happened at once. She lost her balance and fell down."
Friends also spoke to local media, noting that the cliff where the couple had planned to celebrate was a popular spot for people to watch the sunset.
“This is a place where everyone comes and watches the sunset,” they said. “However, the roads are very bad, and there is no precaution on the edge of the cliff. A fence should be drawn here; precautions should be taken.”
Following the tragic accident, authorities immediately closed off the area and initiated an investigation.
As of July 15, access to the cliff is only being permitted again "in a controlled manner". According to The Statesman, no pedestrians or vehicles are allowed in the area within 15-20 minutes of sunset.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Woman Suffers ‘Major Injury’ in Apparent Shark Attack at Rockaway Beach in NYCNews
- Nearly 100,000 Without Power in Maryland as Strong Storms Pummel StateNews
- Oregon Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Abuse of a Corpse in Disappearance of WomanNews
- Miami-Dade Police Director Saved From Suicide Attempt by Wife Who Grabbed His Arm: LawyerNews
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- Las Vegas Teen Killed After Hitting Cable Purposely Stretched Across Bike TrailNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews
- Republican Policymaker Proposes Banning Kids Under 18 From Visiting Library Without an AdultNews
- Teen Charged With Murder for Allegedly Stabbing, Beating Man Who Complained About Loud PartyNews
- 12-Year-Old Michigan Girl Wins Jiu-Jitsu World Championship While Wearing Hijab in Historic FirstNews
- Colorado Man Gets 97 Years in Prison for Double Murder Captured on Victim’s Digital Audio RecorderNews