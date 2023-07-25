Woman Falls to Her Death on Cliffside Right After Being Asked to Marry Fiance

A Turkish woman tragically fell to her death while celebrating her engagement.

The woman, identified as Yesim Demir, was a 39-year-old who had just been asked for her hand in marriage. She was watching the sunset when she tragically fell over 100 feet off a steep cliff at Polente Cape on July 6.

According to The Statesman, her fiancé, Nizamettin Gursu, had momentarily left the spot to retrieve items for a celebratory picnic when he heard her scream. Upon rushing back to the cliffside, he found her in a critical condition.

Though Demir initially survived the 104-foot plunge, medics declared her dead after 45 minutes of resuscitation efforts.

Canakkale Turkey Webturkey/Wikimedia

"We chose it to have a romantic memory after the proposal. We drank some alcohol,” Gursu told local media, as reported by the New York Post. “Everything happened at once. She lost her balance and fell down."

Friends also spoke to local media, noting that the cliff where the couple had planned to celebrate was a popular spot for people to watch the sunset.

“This is a place where everyone comes and watches the sunset,” they said. “However, the roads are very bad, and there is no precaution on the edge of the cliff. A fence should be drawn here; precautions should be taken.”

Following the tragic accident, authorities immediately closed off the area and initiated an investigation.

As of July 15, access to the cliff is only being permitted again "in a controlled manner". According to The Statesman, no pedestrians or vehicles are allowed in the area within 15-20 minutes of sunset.