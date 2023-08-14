Woman Awarded $1.2 Billion After Ex-Boyfriend Spied on Her, Published Intimate Images During Zoom Meetings

A Texas woman whose ex-boyfriend harassed her for years and even posted sexually explicit images of her online without her knowledge or consent has been awarded $1.2 billion in damages, The Messenger learns.

A copy of the "revenge porn" lawsuit, filed by the victim in 2022, was reviewed by The Messenger. In it, the victim alleged the abuse and harassment began soon after she ended her four-year relationship with Marques Jamal Jackson in 2020.

The lawsuit alleged Jackson created fake profiles and published compromising pictures and videos of the victim on Facebook, Twitter and Pornhub. Jackson also emailed the photos and videos to the woman's relatives, friends, and co-workers. All of this, the suit argued, was done to ruin her.

Jackson is also alleged to have hacked into the victim's surveillance cameras to watch her. If the woman was in a Zoom meeting, Jackson would hack into her account, and then post the private images and videos.

"It's been painful and scary," the victim told KHOU after the jury's decision. "I feel like I have been holding my breath for three years."

The victim also claimed Jackson promised her she'd never be able to pull the material offline.

"You will spend the rest of your life trying and failing to wipe yourself off the internet," Jackson allegedly said to the victim in March 2022. "Everyone you ever meet will hear the story and go looking. . . Happy Hunting."

Speaking to KHOU, the victim's lawyer, Jacob Shiffer, said it is unlikely she'll ever receive the money Jackson owes her — but that it wasn't about money.

"It was about sending a message to the world," said Schiffer. "Do not mess with Texas and do not mess with Texas women."