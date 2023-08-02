Woman Avoids Prison in DWI Crash That Killed Long-time Partner: ‘Her Reality is Harsher Than Any Sentence’ - The Messenger
Woman Avoids Prison in DWI Crash That Killed Long-time Partner: ‘Her Reality is Harsher Than Any Sentence’

Cheryl Walker Stiles was arrested and charged after Harold McCarty was killed in a crash on Nov. 26, 2021

Ryan Parker
Judge Lucy Solimon suspended the vehicular homicide charge and sentenced Cheryl Walker Stiles to five years of supervised probation. Getty Images

An Albuquerque judge on Tuesday showed leniency when sentencing a woman accused of killing her long-time partner in a car crash after she had been drinking.

Judge Lucy Solimon suspended the vehicular homicide charge and sentenced Cheryl Walker Stiles to five years of supervised probation, local station KOB 4 reported

Stiles was arrested and charged after her partner of 10 years Harold McCarty was killed in a crash on Nov. 26, 2021, after the two went out for drinks to celebrate her birthday and their anniversary.

During the Tuesday hearing, her defense attorney noted McCarty wasn’t killed by injuries sustained in the actual accident, but he was asphyxiated by the seatbelt. The prosecution in the case did not rebuff the notion of a less harsh sentence.

“I think Ms. Walker Stiles will be living with that decision for the rest of her life,” Judge Solimon said after the sides spoke. “I think anything the court does, at this point — her reality is harsher than any sentence I can impose.”

In addition to her five years of probation, Stiles will have to serve 40 hours of community service each year with Mothers Against Drunk Driving or another organization approved by her probation officer.

