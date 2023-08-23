Woman Attacks School Employee, Gets Tased by Resource Officer After Attempting Pickup of Someone Else’s Child: Sheriff

A woman was tased and arrested in Oklahoma after she attacked an employee while attempting to pick up someone's child from school, according to the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office.

Nicole Sanders, 31, went to Summit Middle School and tried to get a family member out of class, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post. The school called the student down to the main office, but the student seemed distressed about leaving with the Sanders.

Sanders was asked to leave and the child's mother was called. The mother said the child is not allowed to leave with Sanders.

Sanders attempted to enter the building from another door, but she was stopped by a secretary. Sanders attacked the secretary and a school resource officer who arrived to help.

The deputy used his taser to subdue Sanders. Sanders made several threats and said she had placed explosives in the school. The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad was called to the scene, but they did not find any explosives.

Sanders was taken to a local hospital for evaluation. She faces multiple charges, including assault and battery, disturbing the peace and threatening an act of violence.

"This shows the importance of having well trained school resource officers in every school", Sheriff Tommie Johnson III said in a statement. "Because of the quick action of Edmond Schools and the partnership they have with the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office, this situation was quickly brought under control."