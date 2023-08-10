Woman at Center of Toxic Mushroom Murder Case Accused of Trying to Poison Ex-Husband

An Australian woman is being investigated for murder after hosting a lunch that allegedly killed three of her guests and caused another to fall ill after they ate poisonous mushrooms.

Erin Patterson, 48, cooked a meal for her in-laws, Don and Gail Patterson on July 29 in her house in Victoria, southeast Australia, according to Sky News. Gail Patterson’s sister Heather Wilkinson, 66, and her husband Ian Wilkinson, 68, were also at the table.

By midnight that day, all four people felt unwell. Don Patterson died the next day, while the two sisters died nearly a week later. Meanwhile, Ian Wilkinson, a pastor at Korumburra Baptist Church, remains severely ill in the hospital. Erin’s two children were also at that table, but they ate different food than the others.

The police are now investigating the deaths as a homicide after it was suspected that all four guests were served mushrooms known as death caps— a fungi that contributed to 90% of all toxic mushroom-related deaths due to its large concentration of fatal toxins.

Death caps are one of the most toxic mushrooms in the world, according to NPR. Half a cap could cause liver failure or death if medical attention is not immediately provided. Around 10,000 people fall ill and 100 individuals die every year because of poisonous mushrooms.

"I'm not aware of an investigation where we've had three people die as a result of an apparent food poisoning, whether that be by a mushroom or something else - so yes, it is quite unique,” detective Dean Thomas said, according to Sky News. "[Mrs Patterson] has not presented with any symptoms. So again, that forms part of our investigation whether she did or didn't eat any of the mushrooms or anything else that may have been eaten on that particular day."

However, the police also didn’t rule out that the deaths might have been an accident.

The woman’s ex-husband, Simon Patterson, was supposed to be at that lunch but a friend told the Daily Mail Australia that he canceled at the last minute.

A source close to the family told the Herald Sun that “Simon suspected he had been poisoned by Erin” last year. The ex-husband posted on social media at the time that he nearly died from a mysterious illness that left him in a coma.

"I collapsed at home, then was in an induced coma for 16 days through which I had three emergency operations mainly on my small intestine, plus an additional planned operation," Patterson wrote on social media last year, according to Sky News. "My family were asked to come and say goodbye to me twice, as I was not expected to live."

Erin Patterson, who denied any wrongdoing, spoke about the deaths with reporters outside her house on Monday, but she didn’t reveal details about the meals she served or where the toxic fungi came from.

"The loss to the community and to the families and my own children who have lost their grandmother… I just can't fathom what has happened," she said. "I'm so sorry that they have lost their lives. I just can't believe it."

She added: "I didn't do anything, I love them and I'm devastated they are gone.”

The first stage of death cap poisoning happens six to 24 hours after eating the mushroom, according to the Government of the Australian Capital Territory (ACT), with symptoms including nausea, vomiting, bloody diarrhea or urine, abdominal pain, and fever.

Though individuals who consumed death caps might feel better at some point, the mushroom toxins continue to destroy the liver and kidneys at that stage. The last poisoning stage begins several days after eating the mushroom, when the liver and kidneys are so damaged that they start shutting down.