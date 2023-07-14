Woman Arrested in Connection to Suspected Overdose Death of Robert De Niro’s Grandson - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

Woman Arrested in Connection to Suspected Overdose Death of Robert De Niro’s Grandson

Sofia Haley Marks is believed to have sold drugs to Leandro De Niro Rodriguez who was found dead July 2

Published |Updated
Elizabeth Rosner and Ryan Parker
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images; Drena De Niro/Instagram

A woman has been arrested in connection to the suspected overdose death of Robert De Niro’s 19-year-old grandson, sources told The Messenger.

The suspect, according to local reports, is Sofia Haley Marks, allegedly known as the "Percocet Princess." She was apprehended Thursday by a joint Drug Enforcement Agency and NYPD operation on federal drug distribution charges, sources told The Messenger.

Marks, in her late 20s, is expected to be arraigned in Manhattan Federal Court on Friday.

She is believed to be accused of selling drugs to Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, according to ABC7NY. Rodriguez was found dead in his Financial District apartment on July 2. He was 19.

Read More

Around the time the arrest news broke on Thursday, Leandro "Leo"'s mother Drena De Niro on her Instagram Story shared a portrait of her son done by the artist Beto LandSky.

The Oscar-winning actor and his family laid his grandson to rest in a New York City cemetery on Saturday.

While the investigation into his death is still pending, officials say, Drena claimed in an Instagram post that he was poisoned with fentanyl-laced drugs.

"Someone sold him fentanyl-laced pills that they knew were laced yet still sold them to him," the actor wrote on Instagram. "So for all these people still f---ing around selling and buying this s---, my son is gone forever."

In a previous post, she wrote about her love for her late son.

"I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly," she wrote when she first announced her son's death. "You have been my joy, my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life. I wish I was with you right now."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.