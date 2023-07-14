Woman Arrested in Connection to Suspected Overdose Death of Robert De Niro’s Grandson

A woman has been arrested in connection to the suspected overdose death of Robert De Niro’s 19-year-old grandson, sources told The Messenger.
The suspect, according to local reports, is Sofia Haley Marks, allegedly known as the "Percocet Princess." She was apprehended Thursday by a joint Drug Enforcement Agency and NYPD operation on federal drug distribution charges, sources told The Messenger.
Marks, in her late 20s, is expected to be arraigned in Manhattan Federal Court on Friday.
She is believed to be accused of selling drugs to Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, according to ABC7NY. Rodriguez was found dead in his Financial District apartment on July 2. He was 19.
- Sofia Haley Marks to Face Judge in Suspected OD Death of Robert De Niro’s Grandson
- Alleged ‘Percocet Princess’ Accused in Possible OD Death of Robert De Niro’s Grandson
- Celebrities Rally Around De Niro Family After Death of Robert De Niro’s Teenage Grandson Leandro
- Robert De Niro Grandson Dealer ‘Knew the Pills Could Kill,’ Feds Allege, As She’s Jailed After Court
Around the time the arrest news broke on Thursday, Leandro "Leo"'s mother Drena De Niro on her Instagram Story shared a portrait of her son done by the artist Beto LandSky.
The Oscar-winning actor and his family laid his grandson to rest in a New York City cemetery on Saturday.
While the investigation into his death is still pending, officials say, Drena claimed in an Instagram post that he was poisoned with fentanyl-laced drugs.
"Someone sold him fentanyl-laced pills that they knew were laced yet still sold them to him," the actor wrote on Instagram. "So for all these people still f---ing around selling and buying this s---, my son is gone forever."
In a previous post, she wrote about her love for her late son.
"I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly," she wrote when she first announced her son's death. "You have been my joy, my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life. I wish I was with you right now."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Angry Mob Severely Beats Man Who Allegedly Hit and Killed Woman With Car Next to BarNews
- Colorado District Court Judge Halts Enforcement of Age Limit Law on Gun PurchasesNews
- 2 Dead, Thousands of Flight Cancellations, 1.1 Million Lose Power in Eastern US StormsNews
- Woman Charged With Attempted Murder After Allegedly Putting Bleach in Husband’s CoffeeNews
- Man Accused of Murdering Naomi Irion Dies by Suicide in Maximum Security Cell While Awaiting TrialNews
- Woman Suffers ‘Major Injury’ in Apparent Shark Attack at Rockaway Beach in NYCNews
- Nearly 100,000 Without Power in Maryland as Strong Storms Pummel StateNews
- Oregon Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Abuse of a Corpse in Disappearance of WomanNews
- Miami-Dade Police Director Saved From Suicide Attempt by Wife Who Grabbed His Arm: LawyerNews
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews