Woman Arrested in Connection to Suspected Overdose Death of Robert De Niro’s Grandson

A woman has been arrested in connection to the suspected overdose death of Robert De Niro’s 19-year-old grandson, sources told The Messenger.

The suspect, according to local reports, is Sofia Haley Marks, allegedly known as the "Percocet Princess." She was apprehended Thursday by a joint Drug Enforcement Agency and NYPD operation on federal drug distribution charges, sources told The Messenger.

Marks, in her late 20s, is expected to be arraigned in Manhattan Federal Court on Friday.

She is believed to be accused of selling drugs to Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, according to ABC7NY. Rodriguez was found dead in his Financial District apartment on July 2. He was 19.

Around the time the arrest news broke on Thursday, Leandro "Leo"'s mother Drena De Niro on her Instagram Story shared a portrait of her son done by the artist Beto LandSky.

The Oscar-winning actor and his family laid his grandson to rest in a New York City cemetery on Saturday.

While the investigation into his death is still pending, officials say, Drena claimed in an Instagram post that he was poisoned with fentanyl-laced drugs.

"Someone sold him fentanyl-laced pills that they knew were laced yet still sold them to him," the actor wrote on Instagram. "So for all these people still f---ing around selling and buying this s---, my son is gone forever."

In a previous post, she wrote about her love for her late son.

"I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly," she wrote when she first announced her son's death. "You have been my joy, my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life. I wish I was with you right now."