Woman Arrested for Neglect After 8-Year-Old Falls Off Balcony to Her Death

A 43-year-old woman in England was arrested for child neglect after an 8-year-old died from falling off of a balcony.

According to multiple reports, Police in Portsmouth were called at around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 24, about the fall at Pickwick House on Wingfield Street. Paramedics arrived to try and save the young girl but she died from injuries sustained during the fall.

Neither the girl nor the arrested woman have been named by the police, though it has been confirmed that the girl’s family has been informed of her death. It is not known which floor the eight-year-old fell from.

"Officers will be in the area to conduct inquiries. Anyone with any concerns can speak to our neighborhood policing teams that will be regularly patrolling," a female police officer said, according to the Guardian. "A 43-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of neglect of a child and remains in custody."