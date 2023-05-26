Woman Arrested For Breaking Into Restaurant and Making a $500 Salad

A Georgia woman was accused of breaking into a closed restaurant, making herself a salad, and spoiling $500 worth of food in the process, Atlanta's WSB-TV reported.

Police responded to reports that a woman had entered Harvest Moon Cafe in Rome, Georgia at around 2 a.m. on Saturday, according to a warrant obtained by WSB.

Callie Elizabeth Thweatt Courtesy: WSB

Callie Elizabeth Thweatt, 23, allegedly managed to sneak inside after hours, open up the establishment's food coolers, and make a salad with various ingredients.

Because she touched several food items with her bare hands, officials valued the value of the loss to be $500.

Thweatt was charged with theft for taking.