Woman Arrested After Using Spicy Tortilla Chip to Set House on Fire: Cops

A Missouri woman has been arrested on a first-degree arson charge after she allegedly burned down a house using a spicy tortilla chip.

According to the Greene County Fire Department, Nixa resident Patricia Williams poured gasoline on some clothes, lit a spicy tortilla chip, and started a fire at a house she entered on August 11.

A probable cause report obtained by FOX4 News noted that when police arrived at the scene, smoke came from the back door, and people stood outside in front of the house.

Witnesses told officials they saw Williams pour gasoline from a soda bottle onto clothes and the laundry room floor. She allegedly took a Takis tortilla chip, lit it on fire, and tossed it into the laundry room.

Patricia Williams, 42, is being held in Greene County Jail for arson and other warrants after an incident on August 11. Greene County Jail

While three other people were inside the house at the time of the fire, all escaped with no injuries.

Court documents indicate that Williams admitted to police she started the fire intentionally. She said she used the chips because she knew they would be flammable due to the high grease content.

According to FOX4 News, surveillance footage depicts Williams at a gas station pre-paying for $2 of gasoline.

Williams is being held in Greene County Jail for arson and other warrants. Her next court appearance is on September 6.