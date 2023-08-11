Woman Arrested After Posting Video of Robbery on Social Media, Bragging About ‘Leaving Her Footprint’

A grand jury in Georgia has indicted a 22-year-old woman, Jasmine Murphey, on charges of aggravated assault and robbery by force. She is accused of attacking a mother and daughter during a beach event in April.

Murphey was arrested in May after a video of the alleged assault, which took place during an unofficial Orange Crush event on Tybee Island, went viral on social media.

The incident occurred on April 22 at the Tybee Pier and Pavilion, where the mother and daughter were recorded being attacked and robbed of a purse on the beach by a group of individuals, one of whom was purportedly Murphey.

WJCL has posted a segment of the video on its website.

Authorities believe that Murphey not only shared videos of the attack but also implicated herself in the crime. In the video, she is heard saying she was "leaving her footprint on Tybee Island."

The indictment detailing the charges was provided to the station.

Orange Crush is an unofficial spring break beach party, catering primarily to students from Historically Black Colleges and Universities in the South. The event usually attracts an audience of over 50,000 attendees.

As of Friday morning, it remains uncertain whether Murphey has entered pleas to the charges or if she has legal representation to address the allegations.