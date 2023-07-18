Two puppies died, and seven others were rescued after being left in a hot car outside a Las Vegas motel.
Police discovered the pit bull puppies inside a vehicle that had been parked for several hours outside a Motel 6 on Friday, June 14, according to FOX5. Two of the puppies were found dead, while the remaining puppies were rescued and seized by Animal Control.
According to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Mark Lourenco, temperatures in the area had soared up to 110°F.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that Katrina Brazil was arrested and now faces two counts of willful malicious torture of animals. The 47-year-old was granted bail on the condition that she have no contact with animals and stay out of trouble. Her next court hearing is scheduled for July 18.
