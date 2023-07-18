Woman Arrested After 2 Puppies Found Dead in Hot Car, 7 More Rescued in Las Vegas - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Woman Arrested After 2 Puppies Found Dead in Hot Car, 7 More Rescued in Las Vegas

Katrina Brazil was arrested and now faces two counts of willful malicious torture of animals

Published |Updated
Blake Harper
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
fitopardo/Getty

Two puppies died, and seven others were rescued after being left in a hot car outside a Las Vegas motel.

Police discovered the pit bull puppies inside a vehicle that had been parked for several hours outside a Motel 6 on Friday, June 14, according to FOX5. Two of the puppies were found dead, while the remaining puppies were rescued and seized by Animal Control.

According to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Mark Lourenco, temperatures in the area had soared up to 110°F.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that Katrina Brazil was arrested and now faces two counts of willful malicious torture of animals. The 47-year-old was granted bail on the condition that she have no contact with animals and stay out of trouble. Her next court hearing is scheduled for July 18.

Read More
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.