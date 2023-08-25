Woman and Boyfriend Convicted of Murder for Killing Tinder Date Who Allegedly Raped Her
Found guilty of manslaughter and obstructing justice the couple is each expected to serve more than 30 years in prison
A former couple has been sentenced to jail after planning and executing the “brutal and cold-blooded murder” of electrician and father-of-two Liam Smith in 2022.
Judge Maurice Greene called the murder an act of "vengeance" in which the couple "decided to act as judge, jury and executioner" by luring Smith out of his home, shooting him in the head and pouring acid over him for an alleged rape in 2019.
Rachel Fulstow, 37, and her now former boyfriend, 39-year-old Michael Hillier, have been found guilty of manslaughter and have each been sentenced to a minimum of 30 years incarceration for Smith's death.
Lawyers representing Fulstow and Hillier shared different accounts of the events that led to Smith's murder.
According to a report from the BBC, Fulstow alleged Hillier was a verbally abusive and unpredictable boyfriend, who was unhappy with the idea of a one-night-stand with Smith and sought vengeance without her knowledge. Fulstow reportedly claims she did not use the term rape to describe the 2019 New York City hotel encounter with Smith, but said she met him on a Tinder date and had "non-consensual sex."
According to The Telegraph, however, Hillier's attorneys alleged that Fulstow described being "graphically raped" by Smith and the two then decided to "go down the vigilante route" to "seek justice."
“Of course, Mr. Hillier took the lead role in the sense that he went and he was the person who carried out the acts but it was under pressure from Fulstow,” Hillier's legal defense said, according to the Telegraph.
After the murder, the couple went on a vacation to Jamaica.
"Liam was genuinely the best and most devoted dad, he loved his boys more than anything and would do anything for them," Smith's wife, Lisa Wilkinson said in court. "No child should ever have to go through what they have. Not being able to take their pain away just breaks me.
"They have lost a devoted loving father he was truly the best we will miss him forever," she said according to the BBC.
Speaking to Fulstow, Judge Greene said: “Whatever happened between you and Liam Smith can never be justification for what you and Michael Hillier did.”
