Woman and Boyfriend Convicted of Murder for Killing Tinder Date Who Allegedly Raped Her - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Federal Judge in Trump’s Election Case Signals Neither Prosecution Nor Defense Trial Dates Pass Muster

Woman and Boyfriend Convicted of Murder for Killing Tinder Date Who Allegedly Raped Her

Found guilty of manslaughter and obstructing justice the couple is each expected to serve more than 30 years in prison

Published |Updated
Aysha Qamar
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

A former couple has been sentenced to jail after planning and executing the “brutal and cold-blooded murder” of electrician and father-of-two Liam Smith in 2022.

Judge Maurice Greene called the murder an act of "vengeance" in which the couple "decided to act as judge, jury and executioner" by luring Smith out of his home, shooting him in the head and pouring acid over him for an alleged rape in 2019.

Rachel Fulstow, 37, and her now former boyfriend, 39-year-old Michael Hillier, have been found guilty of manslaughter and have each been sentenced to a minimum of 30 years incarceration for Smith's death.

Lawyers representing Fulstow and Hillier shared different accounts of the events that led to Smith's murder.

According to a report from the BBC, Fulstow alleged Hillier was a verbally abusive and unpredictable boyfriend, who was unhappy with the idea of a one-night-stand with Smith and sought vengeance without her knowledge. Fulstow reportedly claims she did not use the term rape to describe the 2019 New York City hotel encounter with Smith, but said she met him on a Tinder date and had "non-consensual sex."

According to The Telegraph, however, Hillier's attorneys alleged that Fulstow described being "graphically raped" by Smith and the two then decided to "go down the vigilante route" to "seek justice."

Liam Smith
Liam Smith, 38, was shot in the face and then had acid poured over him in Shevington, Wigan, on November 24, 2022.Greater Manchester Police
Read More

“Of course, Mr. Hillier took the lead role in the sense that he went and he was the person who carried out the acts but it was under pressure from Fulstow,” Hillier's legal defense said, according to the Telegraph.

After the murder, the couple went on a vacation to Jamaica.

"Liam was genuinely the best and most devoted dad, he loved his boys more than anything and would do anything for them," Smith's wife, Lisa Wilkinson said in court. "No child should ever have to go through what they have. Not being able to take their pain away just breaks me.

"They have lost a devoted loving father he was truly the best we will miss him forever," she said according to the BBC.

Speaking to Fulstow, Judge Greene said: “Whatever happened between you and Liam Smith can never be justification for what you and Michael Hillier did.”

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.