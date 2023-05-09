Woman Allegedly Steals Machine Gun From Texas Shooting Range

A Texas shooting range is asking for help to locate a woman who they say stole a machine gun Friday afternoon at the LoneStar Handgun Shooting Range in Converse.

According to an alert issued by the range, the woman went in and rented a handgun using a Texas driver’s license.

The woman, described as in her 20s with a tattoo on her chest, came back in a few minutes later to rent another firearm.

She was given an MP 5 sub machine gun. She promptly walked out and got into White Ford Ranger and drove off, according to the alert.

The range said they later determined that the driver’s license the woman used was of a victim who died in a car fire in Dec. 2022.

The license plates on the truck were difficult to see because the tailgate was down and they parked outside of camera views.

The range says they normally have trigger locks on rentals, keep a valid ID during rental, and require credit card use for the transaction. An employee reportedly didn’t follow the rules and accepted cash for the rental.

The range is asking that anyone who can help identify the woman to contact the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

The range is about 15 miles outside of San Antonio and near Randolph Air Force Base.