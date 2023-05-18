The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Woman Drugged Man’s Drink in Miami Bar, Stole $600K in Jewelry: Cops

    Victim said he lost a Rolex Daytona rainbow watch, Sky-Dweller Rolex, gold chain, Franco gold bracelets, Cartier sunglasses and diamond ring.

    Aaron Feis
    A woman allegedly drugged a Miami man’s drink, then stole $600,000 in jewelry once he was passed out, according to police.

    The victim and the suspect met at a bar called The Dirty Rabbit, then headed back to his place around 5:30 a.m. May 8, authorities told Local 10 news.

    Back at his home, the pair shared a single drink, then the victim fell asleep. When he woke up around noon, the man found his safe open and the woman ― along with his valuables ― gone, the outlet reported.

    The missing items include a Rolex Daytona rainbow watch with diamonds, a Sky-Dweller Rolex, a gold chain, Franco gold bracelets, Cartier sunglasses, and a rose gold diamond ring, police said.

    A Miami Police Department spokesperson noted that the suspect was seen on surveillance video taking care to cover her tracks.

    “She has two Solo cups in her hand,” Officer Michael Vega told Local 10. “Now sometimes you might say ‘Oh, well she’s just leaving with a Solo cup.’ No. She’s taking the Solo cup that she drank because it has her DNA. She’s taking his Solo cup because it has not only his DNA, but it also has whatever drugs she put in.”

    Vega hoped that clear surveillance images put out by investigators might garner leads from the public, including other potential victims.

    “We know that somebody’s going to see her and either know that they were also a victim of her or that they know who she is,” he said.

