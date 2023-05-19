Woman Allegedly Drives Car into Club After Fight With Ex

A woman is facing charges after she allegedly had an argument with her ex-boyfriend and then drove her vehicle into an Alabama club he entered, injuring two people, police said.
Mobile police officers responded to a domestic dispute at the Billiard Club on Government Boulevard on Wednesday around 12:10 a.m. for a reported domestic dispute involving 34-year-old Hayley Hightower and a man, who is her ex-boyfriend, in the parking lot, a police department spokesperson said in a statement to The Messenger.
The two were arguing and afterwards, when the man entered the club, Hightower allegedly drove into it and hit the front door of the club, according to the police statement.
"She then proceeded to drive her vehicle through the doorway, hitting two victims near the entrance," police said. "One victim was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, while the other had a minor injury."
- San Antonio Club Shooting Leaves One Dead, Four Injured
- DUI Suspect Told to “Stay Out of Trouble” After Offering $500 Bribe
- Marjorie Taylor Greene Accuses Gavin Newsom of Encouraging ‘Violence’ Against Her Over Bowman Spat
- Suspect Who Allegedly Attacked Connolly Staffers Filmed Chasing Woman
- Father Allegedly Killed by Ex-Wife’s Boyfriend Shortly After Winning Custody of Children
Hightower was taken into custody and brought to a hospital for treatment of injuries she suffered in the crash, officials said.
She was charged with two counts of assault, three counts of criminal mischief, one count of reckless endangerment, and one count of public intoxication, according to police.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Suspect on the Loose After 2 Bar Employees Shot Dead in Parking Lot DisputeNews
- Father Dies After Accidentally Setting off Grandfather’s Old GrenadeNews
- Biden Seemingly Mispronounces South Korean President’s Name at G7News
- Kayla Unenbaun: Aunt Says Teen Was ‘Stripped of Her Identity’ While MissingNews
- Police Seek Rifle-Wielding Suspect in String of New Orleans ShootingsNews
- Plastic Bags with Anti-Semitic Flyers Planted Across Oklahoma City NeighborhoodNews
- Staffing Shortage Forces ‘Ground Stop’ at Major U.S. AirportNews
- Explosions Heard Outside Of Daycare Moments Before CollapseNews
- The Best Money Republicans Have Ever Spent On PoliticsPolitics
- Biden Blames ‘Silly’ Spy Balloon For Frosty U.S.-China RelationsNews
- New Law Could Make Standing, Walking on Roads Illegal in St. LouisNews
- Police Investigating Possible Poisoning of Russian Exiles at German ConferenceNews