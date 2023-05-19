Woman Allegedly Drives Car into Club After Fight With Ex

A woman is facing charges after she allegedly had an argument with her ex-boyfriend and then drove her vehicle into an Alabama club he entered, injuring two people, police said.

Mobile police officers responded to a domestic dispute at the Billiard Club on Government Boulevard on Wednesday around 12:10 a.m. for a reported domestic dispute involving 34-year-old Hayley Hightower and a man, who is her ex-boyfriend, in the parking lot, a police department spokesperson said in a statement to The Messenger.

The two were arguing and afterwards, when the man entered the club, Hightower allegedly drove into it and hit the front door of the club, according to the police statement.

"She then proceeded to drive her vehicle through the doorway, hitting two victims near the entrance," police said. "One victim was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, while the other had a minor injury."

Hightower was taken into custody and brought to a hospital for treatment of injuries she suffered in the crash, officials said.

She was charged with two counts of assault, three counts of criminal mischief, one count of reckless endangerment, and one count of public intoxication, according to police.