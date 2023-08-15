Woman Accused of Taunting Son to Murder His Daughter’s Mother: ‘If You Don’t Come Kill Her You a MF B**ch’

Authorities allege the woman accused of taunting her son to murder his daughter’s mother helped coordinate and encourage the victim’s slaying — calling him a derogatory term if he didn’t follow through.
“Ok I’ll call you and tell you mf if you want to go to jail I’ll tell you when we get close but if you don’t come kill her you a mf b**ch,” Sheila Agee, 50 wrote in a text message to her son, Keith prior to the alleged murder of 19-year-old Brooklyn Sims.
Agee, 50, has been charged with principal first-degree murder in connection with the death of 18-year-old Brooklyn Sims, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office in Florida announced. She awaits extradition from Washington County, Alabama.
Keith Agee, is suspected of fatally shooting Sims, the mother of his 2-year-old daughter, during her shift at a Home Depot in Pensacola, Florida, Friday, said authorities. Two other people were also injured in the shooting. The 20-year-old alleged gunman was arrested that same day.
Both Agee and her son have been charged with aggravated battery and homicide, jail records indicate.
During the course of the investigation, “investigators discovered that the mother of the suspect, Keith Agee, knew and even helped him coordinate the murder,” the ECSO said in a news release.
“According to text messages, it’s clear that Keith Agee’s mother, Sheila Agee, knew and participated in the plan to kill Brooklyn Sims. Additionally, text messages between mother and son highlight the mother’s involvement in helping locate the victim,” the release continued.
“The murder itself is unbelievable, but to know the mother knew about it and helped coordinate it is incomprehensible,” Sheriff Chip Simmons said in a statement.
On Monday, authorities released text messages between Agee and his mother prior to Sims’ alleged murder.
“Shi ain’t do nun but cost me money and gave me a ******* I’m fin just shoot her Ik I hate that for [daughter] buh like I said I can’t take it idgaf Nomo,” Agee allegedly texted his mother.
The pair allegedly went on to exchange messages regarding Sims’ current location.
“So that last thought of her knowin she f****d and the regret in her face will b enough to satisfy me idgaf what she see wen she dead,” Agee allegedly texted, in part.
“Ok then stop texting me I’m working,” Sheila allegedly responded. “Do whatever you want to do. It don’t affect me either f***ing way.”
Attorney information for the Agees was not immediately available.
It’s unclear if the pair entered pleas to the charges.
