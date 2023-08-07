Woman Accused of Sending Boyfriend Photos of Herself Sexually Assaulting Toddler - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

Woman Accused of Sending Boyfriend Photos of Herself Sexually Assaulting Toddler

Arielle Truckner allegedly sexually assaulted a 3-year-old girl from January to July

Published |Updated
Tristan Balagtas
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Authorities have arrested a Michigan woman accused of sexually assaulting a toddler, recording the abuse, then sending photos to her boyfriend.

According to a report by MLive.com, police were conducting a narcotics investigation when they came across evidence suggesting 33-year-old Arielle Truckner assaulted a 3-year-old girl for more than six months.

Prosecutors claim in a bond recommendation that Truckner and her boyfriend allegedly planned the assaults through conversations on social media.

Truckner has been charged with three counts of first-degree criminal-sexual conduct with a victim 13 or younger, two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim 13 or younger, three counts of using a computer to commit a crime, two counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material, and one count of aggravated distribution of child sexually abusive material.

Read More
CSI Evidence Bag - Douglas Sacha/Getty Images
CSI Evidence Bag - Douglas Sacha/Getty ImagesDouglas Sacha/Getty Images

Prosecutors told MLive.com that Truckner confessed to the alleged assaults and to sharing images with her boyfriend, but it's unclear if Truckner has entered an official plea to any of the charges.

Truckner's attorney, James Piazza, did not immediately respond to The Messenger’s request for comment. 

In May, Truckner's boyfriend Ayden Burge, was charged with aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material, using a computer to commit a crime, and controlled substance delivery/manufacturing methamphetamine. 

Trucker is being held without bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 17.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.