Woman Accused of Sending Boyfriend Photos of Herself Sexually Assaulting Toddler

Authorities have arrested a Michigan woman accused of sexually assaulting a toddler, recording the abuse, then sending photos to her boyfriend.

According to a report by MLive.com, police were conducting a narcotics investigation when they came across evidence suggesting 33-year-old Arielle Truckner assaulted a 3-year-old girl for more than six months.

Prosecutors claim in a bond recommendation that Truckner and her boyfriend allegedly planned the assaults through conversations on social media.

Truckner has been charged with three counts of first-degree criminal-sexual conduct with a victim 13 or younger, two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim 13 or younger, three counts of using a computer to commit a crime, two counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material, and one count of aggravated distribution of child sexually abusive material.

CSI Evidence Bag - Douglas Sacha/Getty Images Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

Prosecutors told MLive.com that Truckner confessed to the alleged assaults and to sharing images with her boyfriend, but it's unclear if Truckner has entered an official plea to any of the charges.

Truckner's attorney, James Piazza, did not immediately respond to The Messenger’s request for comment.

In May, Truckner's boyfriend Ayden Burge, was charged with aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material, using a computer to commit a crime, and controlled substance delivery/manufacturing methamphetamine.

Trucker is being held without bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 17.