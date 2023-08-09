Woman Accused of Killing Washington Post Employee With Bread Knife Over Missing $10 Arrested: Police

Authorities have arrested the 21-year-old woman accused of fatally stabbing a Washington Post employee last month after she evaded law enforcement for weeks.

Raykia Poston, 21, was wanted for first-degree murder and “related charges” in the death of Mervyn Daniel, 62, at a restaurant in early July. Daniel had worked at The Washington Post since 1979 as an assistant in the mail room.

The incident occurred at a restaurant in Seat Pleasant, Maryland on July 8. Poston allegedly stabbed Daniel with a butter knife "during a dispute" inside Keith & Sons Soul Food Cafe, police said. Witnesses told authorities that Poston alleged she was missing $10 before threatening to “kill everybody in the store,” and stabbing Daniel.

Poston's boyfriend, 37-year-old Jesse Culley, was already arrested and charged late last month as an accessory to murder.

Culley, is accused of helping Poston escape. Prior to the fatal stabbing, witnesses told law enforcement Daniel had engaged in a “verbal altercation” with the couple, requiring employees to separate the two parties. Daniel was pronounced dead at a hospital after he was found unresponsive inside the restaurant.

Poston is being held at the Prince George’s County Jail.