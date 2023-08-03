Woman Accused of Falsifying Harvard Study About Honesty Sues School

A Harvard professor accused of falsifying studies about honesty is now suing the school and the blog which originally published accusations against her.

Francesca Gino was accused in June of making up or falsifying evidence in multiple behavioral studies, with the blog Data Colada publishing multiple posts alleging fraud in her work.

“We discovered evidence of fraud in papers spanning over a decade, including papers published quite recently (in 2020),” the blog authors, ESADE Business School’s Uri Simonsohn, University of California, Berkeley’s Leif Nelson, and University of Pennsylvania’s Joseph Simmons wrote at the time.

Gino was reportedly on "administrative leave" from the university in June. Harvard told The Messenger it would not be commenting on the situation then and repeated that statement Thursday.

On Wednesday, Gino announced a lawsuit against Data Colada and Harvard.

The allegations include defamation, breach of contract, bad faith and gender discrimination, which she argues stemmed from "false and unsupported accusations of research misconduct."

In a post on her LinkedIn profile, Gino said she had never falsified data or engaged in research misconduct.

"Today I had no choice but to file a lawsuit against Harvard University and members of the DataColada group, who worked together to destroy my career and reputation despite admitting they have no evidence proving their allegations," the professor said.

"While claiming to stand for process excellence, they reached outrageous conclusions based entirely on inference, assumption, and implausible leaps of logic.

"They created and perpetuated a false narrative about my ethics and integrity, which has had a devastating impact on my friends, colleagues, collaborators and, most of all, my family. I stayed quiet to focus my effort on meaningfully defending myself and my career.”

In the complaint, Gino said she lost her salary and that investigations by Harvard were shared with the bloggers, which meant they could post defamatory statements about her.

Her attorney, Andrew T. Miltenberg, said Harvard's "utter disregard" for evidence, due process and confidentiality should frighten other researchers.

"The University’s lack of integrity in its review process stripped Prof. Gino of her rights, career and reputation – and failed miserably with respect to gender equity," Miltenberg added.

"The bias and uneven application of oversight in this case is appalling. Data Colada’s vicious take-down of Prof Gino is also completely baseless -- they recently admitted that they have no evidence that Prof. Gino engaged in any misconduct."

The complaint includes an explanation of Gino's tenure with the school, with allegations Harvard broke its contractual obligations in removing Gino from her position.

Their posts have been questioned by other academics, including Joe Bak-Coleman, an Associate Research Scientist at the Columbia School of Journalism.

He wrote in a blog post that he questioned Data Colada's methods of analyzing Gino's studies.

"Whether or not fraud happened, one thing is clear: The blog posts are trying to convince you that it did and unwilling to even perfunctorily consider anything nuanced or conflicting. Make no mistake, this is persuasive writing—not a neutral investigation," he said.

Gino and her attorney say Data Colada's authors know they have no real evidence to back their claims against her.

The complaint says Gino suffered damages no less than $25 million, due to loss of employment and damage to her reputation.

The Messenger approached Data Colada's authors for comment but did not immediately receive a response. Harvard declined to comment.