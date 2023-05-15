Woman Accused of Burying Husband in Backyard Claims Teen Girl Confessed to Killing

A Florida woman accused of killing her husband and then burying his body beneath a concrete slab in their backyard claimed a teenage girl confessed to firing the fatal shot.
In court documents obtained by The Messenger, an attorney for Laurie Shaver, 40, alleged a 14-year-old girl came forward and said she shot Michael Shaver to death in 2015.
Shaver was reported missing by relatives in 2018.
Michael Shaver worked at Disney World in Orlando as a monorail mechanic. A suspicious friend who hadn't heard from him for months requested a welfare check.
Police allege that Laurie Shaver posed as Michael on social media between 2015 and 2018. Messages exchanged with family members claimed Michael was fine after leaving Laurie and the kids and starting a new life in Georgia.
Laurie Shaver has pleaded not guilty to Michael's second-degree murder, and has long maintained her innocence.
Michael died from a single gunshot wound to the back of the head. His body was discovered in the backyard of the Clermont home he had shared with Laurie and their two children.
His remains were discovered buried three feet beneath a concrete fire pit. The body was placed in a fitted sheet that was wrapped in a tarp and secured with ratchet straps.
Police allege Laurie remarried in 2016 during a backyard ceremony that was staged inches from Michael's grave.
