The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Woman Accused of Burying Husband in Backyard Claims Teen Girl Confessed to Killing

    Police allege that Laurie Shaver was posing as her deceased husband on social media, exchanging messages with family claiming he had started a new life in Georgia.

    Published |Updated
    Chris Harris
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Facebook

    A Florida woman accused of killing her husband and then burying his body beneath a concrete slab in their backyard claimed a teenage girl confessed to firing the fatal shot.

    In court documents obtained by The Messenger, an attorney for Laurie Shaver, 40, alleged a 14-year-old girl came forward and said she shot Michael Shaver to death in 2015.

    Shaver was reported missing by relatives in 2018.

    Michael Shaver worked at Disney World in Orlando as a monorail mechanic. A suspicious friend who hadn't heard from him for months requested a welfare check.

    Read More

    Police allege that Laurie Shaver posed as Michael on social media between 2015 and 2018. Messages exchanged with family members claimed Michael was fine after leaving Laurie and the kids and starting a new life in Georgia.

    Laurie Shaver has pleaded not guilty to Michael's second-degree murder, and has long maintained her innocence.

    Michael died from a single gunshot wound to the back of the head. His body was discovered in the backyard of the Clermont home he had shared with Laurie and their two children.

    His remains were discovered buried three feet beneath a concrete fire pit. The body was placed in a fitted sheet that was wrapped in a tarp and secured with ratchet straps.

    Police allege Laurie remarried in 2016 during a backyard ceremony that was staged inches from Michael's grave.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.