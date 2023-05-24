The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Woman, 81, Dead After Being Struck by Royal Motorcade

    “Her Royal Highness’s deepest condolences and sympathies go to all of Ms. Holland’s family," Buckingham Palace said in a statement on the incident.

    Charmaine Patterson
    Leon Neal/Getty

    An 81-year-old woman has died of her injuries after being struck by a police escort vehicle for the Duchess of Edinburgh and Prince Andrew's wife, Sophie, earlier this month.

    The woman has now been identified as Helen Holland.

    “The Duchess of Edinburgh is deeply saddened to hear that Helen Holland has passed away,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Wednesday, per the Associated Press. “Her Royal Highness’s deepest condolences and sympathies go to all of Ms. Holland’s family.”

    On May 10, Holland was in London visiting her sister when she was hit on the intersection of West Cromwell Road and Warwick Road, BBC reported. She was in a coma and in critical condition at a local hospital before she died.

    Her son, Martin Holland, said she was "suffering multiple broken bones and massive internal injuries."

    Metropolitan Police's Royalty Chief Supt. Richard Smith said, according to BBC, that the "tragic outcome" was "being felt by colleagues across the Met. Thoughts are very much with the woman's family and loved ones."

    He added, "Officers know that their actions, both on and off duty, are open to scrutiny and following our referral of the incident, the IOPC launched an independent investigation — we continue to cooperate with and support that inquiry."

    The Independent Office for Police Conduct investigated the incident.

