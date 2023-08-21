Witness Says He Snapped a Pic of California’s ‘Pride Flag’ Killer (Exclusive)

The unidentified man who allegedly killed a California woman over the rainbow flag outside her store was photographed as he fled the scene, The Messenger has learned.

A witness who works across the street said Monday that he heard two shots during the Friday afternoon encounter that left Laura Ann "Lauri" Carleton, 66, dead at her Mag.Pi store in Cedar Glen.

"I watched the guy walk away and took a picture from the back," Michael Figone, 24, told The Messenger.

Figone described the man as in his mid-20s, "on the chubbier side" and "on the shorter side."

Figone, who works as a junior escrow officer at his mother's Uptown Escrow Services, also said he'd never seen the man before.

Figone said he shared the image with authorities who responded to the scene, then deleted it from his phone.

A spokesperson for the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, which is investigating the slaying, didn't immediately return a request for comment.

On Saturday, the department said Carleton's slaying came after her killer "made several disparaging remarks about a rainbow flag that stood outside the store."

A photo of Laura Ann Carleton is seen in a memorial display. KABC Los Angeles

Carleton hung a series of rainbow flags in front of her business, replacing each one that was torn down with a larger version, according to the New York Times.

Although Carleton wasn't a member of the LGBTQ+ community, she "really cared about people," and died "defending something that was so important to her," her daughter, Ari Carleton, 28, told the New York Times.

Her killer fled on foot and was fatally shot during a "lethal force encounter" after deputies found him near a park north of Cedar Glen, the Sheriff's Department said Saturday.

Earlier Monday, sheriff's spokesperson Mara Rodriguez said the identity of Carleton's killer hasn't been made public "pending positive identification and next of kin notification."

Rodriguez also declined to provide information about the murder weapon, including whether it was possessed legally, or details about his killing, citing an ongoing investigation.