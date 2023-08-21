Witness Says He Snapped a Pic of California’s ‘Pride Flag’ Killer (Exclusive) - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Mark Meadows Spends His Day on the Witness Stand in Federal Court Bid to Yank Fani Willis’ Charges Out of Georgia’s Jurisdiction

Witness Says He Snapped a Pic of California’s ‘Pride Flag’ Killer (Exclusive)

'I watched the guy walk away and took a picture from the back,' Michael Figone, 24, told The Messenger

Published |Updated
Bruce Golding
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

The unidentified man who allegedly killed a California woman over the rainbow flag outside her store was photographed as he fled the scene, The Messenger has learned.

A witness who works across the street said Monday that he heard two shots during the Friday afternoon encounter that left Laura Ann "Lauri" Carleton, 66, dead at her Mag.Pi store in Cedar Glen.

"I watched the guy walk away and took a picture from the back," Michael Figone, 24, told The Messenger.

Figone described the man as in his mid-20s, "on the chubbier side" and "on the shorter side."

Figone, who works as a junior escrow officer at his mother's Uptown Escrow Services, also said he'd never seen the man before.

Figone said he shared the image with authorities who responded to the scene, then deleted it from his phone.

A spokesperson for the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, which is investigating the slaying, didn't immediately return a request for comment.

Read More

On Saturday, the department said Carleton's slaying came after her killer "made several disparaging remarks about a rainbow flag that stood outside the store."

Laura Ann Carleton
A photo of Laura Ann Carleton is seen in a memorial display.KABC Los Angeles

Carleton hung a series of rainbow flags in front of her business, replacing each one that was torn down with a larger version, according to the New York Times.

Although Carleton wasn't a member of the LGBTQ+ community, she "really cared about people," and died "defending something that was so important to her," her daughter, Ari Carleton, 28, told the New York Times.

Her killer fled on foot and was fatally shot during a "lethal force encounter" after deputies found him near a park north of Cedar Glen, the Sheriff's Department said Saturday.

Earlier Monday, sheriff's spokesperson Mara Rodriguez said the identity of Carleton's killer hasn't been made public "pending positive identification and next of kin notification."

Rodriguez also declined to provide information about the murder weapon, including whether it was possessed legally, or details about his killing, citing an ongoing investigation.

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.