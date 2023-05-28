‘Without a Second Thought’: NICU Nurse Adopts Teen Mom with Triplets After Hospital Stay

When Katrina Mullen first met Shariya Small in August 2020, the then-eighth grader had just given birth to triplets at Community Hospital North in Indianapolis.

After Small's three babies were delivered prematurely, Mullen, 45, remembers the "really quiet and shy" young mom spending time alone with them in the neonatal intensive care unit where she worked as a nurse.

Mullen never would have guessed that she, Small and the triplets she cared for then would be a family just a few years later.

"Over time, we started talking to each other," Mullen tells The Messenger. "Shariya started seeking me out when I was there and didn't have the babies [on my rounds] that night. She just wanted to hang out with me."

When it was time for the triplets — sisters Serenitee and Sarayah and their brother, Samari — to go home in early 2021, Small and Mullen exchanged phone numbers to keep in touch.

Credit: Courtesy of Katrina Mullen and Shariya Smalls

Mullen soon became a lifeline for Small, now 17, as she struggled with motherhood.

"She was calling me for everything, like when the babies wouldn't sleep," Mullen says, "or when they were all crying, and she was crying from being overwhelmed."

When Mullen visited Small a few months later, she noticed her triplets only had a tiny infant playpen to sleep in and that Samari was losing weight. After being taken to a hospital, doctors said the boy had not received proper nutrition.

Shariya Smalls, left, and Katrina Mullen. Credit: Courtesy of Katrina Mullen and Shariya Smalls

A Department of Social Services caseworker later called Mullen to say Small and her triplets would be removed from their home.



But while they spoke, the caseworker mentioned that Small had made a surprising request: she wanted to move in with Mullen.



"There was probably 15 seconds or less that I said nothing and just kind of took that in," recalls Mullen, who still had three of her own five children living with her at home. "Then, without a second thought, I said yes."



Soon after, Mullen became a certified foster parent and, with the help of friends and relatives, provided a safe and loving home for Small and the triplets, which allowed the young mother to succeed in high school.



On Feb. 6, Mullen adopted Small and officially became a grandmother to her three children.

NICU nurse and mother of five Katrina Mullen adopted Shariya Smalls, a teen mom with triplets, after caring for her babies at work. Credit: GoFundMe

"There are so many kids out there needing a home," says Mullen, whose GoFundMe campaign has raised over $108,000.

"Many people want to foster but hold out for an infant," she adds. "So many older kids and teenagers need a place to be safe, learn and grow under someone else's direction because they weren't blessed with that in their own lives."

Small is planning to attend Marian University, a private Roman Catholic university in Indianapolis, to pursue a career in social work after her high school graduation on June 3.

After giving birth to triplets, Shariya Smalls ended up living with NICU nurse Katrina Mullen while caring for her babies and attending high school. Credit: Courtesy of Katrina Mullen and Shariya Smalls

Mullen hopes her story can inspire other adults to move forward with becoming foster or adoptive parents.

"Just lead with your heart, and lead with love," she tells The Messenger, "and the world will be a whole lot better."