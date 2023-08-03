With Haiti in Chaos, Momentum Grows for Foreign Intervention

After months of delay and debate, momentum appears to be building toward an international intervention to combat Haiti’s horrific gang violence. Last Saturday, the government of Kenya offered to lead a security force and dispatch 1,000 of its own police. On Tuesday, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, announced that she will soon put forward a U.N. Security Council resolution backing a Kenya-led force. And U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres is expected to issue recommendations for how exactly such a force would be structured by the middle of August.

Haiti’s government has been calling for an intervention to tackle the gangs since September, but until Kenya’s offer, no country was willing to take the lead in organizing and staffing such a mission.

“The situation on the ground in Haiti has become sufficiently awful that it has attracted the attention of the U.N. again,” Georges Fauriol, an expert on Haiti and senior associate at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, told The Messenger.

It's hard to overstate the scope of the crisis - which began with the assassination of Prime Minister Jovenel Moïse in 2021 and has steadily worsened in recent months. More civilians have been killed in Haiti this year than in all of Ukraine. Gangs control more than 80 percent of the capital, and their members have made widespread use of sexual violence to terrorize local populations. There have been hundreds of kidnappings this year, and with the police force badly degraded, citizens are increasingly turning to armed vigilante groups for protection from the gangs.

Police officers patrol downtown Port-au-Prince on April 25, 2023. Richard Pierrin/AFP via Getty Images

While the crisis has gotten less attention than other global hotspots, it was back on the U.S. agenda in recent days with news that an American nurse and her child had been kidnapped, and that non-emergency U.S. government personnel were being evacuated from the country.

William O’Neill, the American lawyer who serves as the U.N.’s independent expert for Haiti, has recommended that a force of between 1,000 to 2,000 international police with expertise in criminal gangs be dispatched to the country.

Guterres had backed such an international force after visiting Haiti in early July and describing a situation in which “the Haitian people are trapped in a living nightmare.”

Reasons for reluctance

The United States, which has led three controversial military interventions in Haiti over the past century, has supported the deployment of a “multinational rapid action force” but also made clear it doesn't want U.S. boots on the ground this time.

The U.S. reportedly lobbied Canada to lead a force earlier this year, but Canada backed away from that plan amid concerns over its military capacity. Brazil’s military led the last U.N. peacekeeping mission in Haiti, known as MINUSTAH, which was deployed in 2004, but has shown little interest in doing so again.

There are many reasons for the reluctance.

For one thing, Haiti’s gangs are extremely dangerous. They operate as effectively organized insurgent groups, often armed with high-powered weaponry smuggled in from the United States. Language would be an issue as well; few international militaries and police forces have significant numbers of Haitian Creole speakers in their ranks.

And given Haiti’s recent history, any international military force would face an immediate credibility problem.

While the MINUSTAH mission had some success suppressing violence, it ended ignominiously with widespread allegations of sexual assault by peacekeepers and the admission by U.N. officials that the mission had likely introduced cholera in the country. That outbreak persists to this day and has resulted in nearly 10,000 deaths and demands for reparations.

“Instinctively, most UN officials would very much prefer to avoid this being a Blue Helmet force,” Richard Gowan, U.N. Director of the International Crisis Group, told The Messenger, using a common term for U.N. peacekeepers. “I think that the legacy of cholera and the negative associations of previous U.N. missions remain pretty strong in Haiti.”

What exactly the intervention force will look like may become clear later this month when Guterres delivers his recommendations. Experts agree it’s likely to be framed as “police assistance” rather than a “peacekeeping” mission, given the negative associations the latter has for many Haitians.

Kenya has experience in peacekeeping operations in neighboring Somalia, but other countries are likely to be involved in the mission, not least because Kenya will require significant logistical support to transport its forces to Haiti from East Africa.

There’s also skepticism among many in both Haitian civil society and the international community as to whether Haiti’s current government is capable of restoring order, even with significant international assistance. Prime Minister Ariel Henry, who succeeded Moïse after the 2021 assassination, has indefinitely postponed elections, leaving the country effectively without elected officials, and delayed power-sharing talks with the opposition. Senior Haitian politicians have been sanctioned over links to the gangs, raising questions of whether they can be trusted to effectively combat them.

Daniel Foote, the former U.S. special envoy to Haiti who resigned in 2021 in protest of the Biden administration’s policies toward the country, told The Messenger, “A lot of Haitians will welcome [international] security forces just because it’s gotten so bad. But if they come in with Henry still in power, without the security situation being resolved, they’re going to be seen as propping up an illegitimate dictator.”

The fact that an international intervention now looks increasingly likely, despite all these issues, is a reflection of just how dire the situation on the ground has become.

Correction: A previous version of this story misidentified Kenya as a land-locked country.