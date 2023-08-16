Wiseguys Rejoice at Seeing NYC Mafia Buster Rudy Giuliani Indicted on Trump RICO Charge - The Messenger
Wiseguys Rejoice at Seeing NYC Mafia Buster Rudy Giuliani Indicted on Trump RICO Charge

'They're f--- thrilled,' veteran mob lawyer Murray Richman said of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations rap out of Georgia tied to 2020 election

Ben Feuerherd and Bruce Golding
Rudy Giuliani's indictment on a racketeering charge has New York City mafiosos gleeful at the prospect that, if convicted, the former federal prosecutor could be brought down by the same law he wielded against La Cosa Nostra.

Veteran mob lawyer Murray Richman told The Messenger that he's "spoken to several of my clients" since Giuliani, former President Donald Trump and 17 co-defendants were charged with violating Georgia's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act.

"You can quote me to say, 'They're f------ thrilled,'" Richman said Wednesday.

"I don’t want to say the language, but they really ripped Rudy a new a------."

US Attorney Rudolph Giuliani and FBI Director William Webster look at chart of &quot;The Commission&quot; of La Cosa Nostra during press conference at which reputed godfathers of the nation's five most powerful Mafia families were indicted as overlords of &quot;The Commission.&quot;
Manhattan U.S. Attorney Rudolph Giuliani and FBI Director William Webster appear at a New York City press conference about charges filed against reputed members of the Mafia's ruling "Commission" in 1985.Bettmann/Getty Images

Richman noted that "half of these guys love Trump. They freaking love Trump."

"But all of them are almost unified in their position of hating f------ Rudy," he said.

Read More

Richman's mob clients have included the late Lucchese family boss Carmine "Mr. Gribbs" Tramunti and Dominick "Big Trin" Trinchera, a Bonnano family capo who was killed with two others during a 1981 power struggle.

Meanwhile, defense lawyer Jeffrey Lichtman, who scored a 2005 hung jury for Gambino crime family scion John "Junior" Gotti, told The Messenger, "All of my clients who had the misfortune of being prosecuted by him are laughing now. As am I."

“I’m thrilled that Rudy will now experience what it feels like to be on the wrong end of a RICO prosecution — with a mandatory five years in prison facing him," Lichtman said.

"It’s not just an ironic result but it’s a just result. He was a horribly dishonest prosecutor and the wheel of karma is about to crush him," Lichtman opined.

Rudy Giuliani in 1985 and in 2023
Rudy Giuliani in 1985 and in 2023Yvonne Hemsey/Getty Images; Alex Wong/Getty Images

Civil rights lawyer Ron Kuby, who represented reputed Gambino associate Stephen "Sigmund the Sea Monster" Sergio during the 1990s, said he hadn't spoken with any "alleged members of organized crime" since Giuliani was indicted.

"I have noted the reactions from some family members of alleged organized crime people, and they are thrilled and delighted," he said.

Kuby also said he wanted to call Monday's indictment, which alleges a sprawling conspiracy to illegally overturn Trump's 2020 election loss in Georgia, "a sad day in America" but couldn't keep himself from laughing.

"I will spare you the fake sanctimony," he said.

"It is just delightful to watch the guy who expanded RICO prosecutions well beyond their original intent, and did so grasping for the biggest headlines, to watch him be indicted by the very law that he championed."

U.S. Attorney Rudolph Giuliani gestures as he announces 39-count grand jury indictment of former Parking Viollations Bureau deputy director, Geoffrey Lindenauer on federal racketeering charges.
Manhattan U.S. Attorney Rudolph Giuliani gestures while announcing federal racketeering charges against former New York City Parking Violations Bureau deputy director Geoffrey Lindenauer in 1986.Bettmann/Getty Images

Giuliani political adviser Ted Goodman told The Messenger by email, "Rudy Giuliani fearlessly took down the once-untouchable Mafia, cleaned up the streets of New York City and comforted the nation following 9/11, while the career criminals that attorney Murray Richman and Jeffrey Lichtman say are now celebrating his indictment, represent some of the worst members of society, having earned their living at the expense of honest, hardworking people through extortion, intimidation, violence and murder."

On Tuesday, Giuliani, 79, called the case against him "a ridiculous application of the racketeering statute."

"There’s probably no one that knows it better than I do," he told Newsmax.

As Manhattan's crusading U.S. attorney during the 1980s, Giuliani rose to prominence by using the federal RICO statute to prosecute the so-called Mafia Commission case, which led to 100-year sentences against three mob bosses and four associates.

Giuliani also pioneered the use of RICO against white-collar defendants, bringing the first such case against Wall Street "junk bond king" Michael Milken, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy and fraud charges in 1990.

Milken served 22 months in prison, became a leading philanthropist and was pardoned by Trump in 2020 with Giuliani's support.

Giuliani's crime-fighting prowess as U.S. attorney helped make him New York City's mayor in 1994 and become the first Republican to win the job since John Linsday was elected in 1965.

Giuliani later earned the nickname "America's mayor" for his response to the Sept. 11 terror attacks that destroyed Manhattan's Twin Towers, killing 2,753 people.

This story has been updated to include a comment from Giuliani's political adviser.

