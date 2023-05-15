Wisconsin Suit Against Fake Trump Electors Can Proceed, Judge Rules

A Wisconsin judge gave the green light Monday to a $2.4 million lawsuit filed against 10 fake electors for former President Donald Trump and two of his lawyers.

Dane County Circuit Court Judge Frank Remington rejected defense arguments that the case was improperly filed because nine of the fake electors and one lawyer live outside the county.

“Wisconsin law does not allow the problematic consequences of ten judges simultaneously litigating the same claims in ten different courts, or ten juries — some 120 jurors — hearing the same claims and rendering ten different verdicts,” Remington wrote.

The suit was filed by two Democratic electors and a voter who allege that the defendants conspired to violate criminal and civil laws when they met on Dec. 14, 2020, in a bid to cast the state's 10 electoral votes for Trump, despite Joe Biden winning the state.

In addition to money damages, the suit seeks to prevent any of the Republicans from serving as electors in the future.

Defense lawyers didn't immediately return a request for comment.

A lawyer for the plaintiffs, Scott Thompson, said, “Although likely not the last, this was just the latest effort to delay any type of accountability."

“We are pleased this matter will be resolved in the Dane County Courthouse, just one block from where the fake electors scheme was carried out," Thompson added.

President Biden narrowly beat incumbent Trump in the Badger State, 49.4% to 48.8%, on Nov. 3, 2020.

The win helped Biden score a 306-232 victory in the Electoral College, with those results certified by Congress following the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters.

