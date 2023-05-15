Wisconsin Suit Against Fake Trump Electors Can Proceed, Judge Rules

A Wisconsin judge gave the green light Monday to a $2.4 million lawsuit filed against 10 fake electors for former President Donald Trump and two of his lawyers.
Dane County Circuit Court Judge Frank Remington rejected defense arguments that the case was improperly filed because nine of the fake electors and one lawyer live outside the county.
“Wisconsin law does not allow the problematic consequences of ten judges simultaneously litigating the same claims in ten different courts, or ten juries — some 120 jurors — hearing the same claims and rendering ten different verdicts,” Remington wrote.
The suit was filed by two Democratic electors and a voter who allege that the defendants conspired to violate criminal and civil laws when they met on Dec. 14, 2020, in a bid to cast the state's 10 electoral votes for Trump, despite Joe Biden winning the state.
- DeSantis Backers Flood the Zone With Polls Showing He’s More Electable Than Trump Against Biden
- Ignore Conventional Wisdom: 2024 Election Won’t Be ‘Déjà Vu All Over Again’
- Trump Digs Heels in on Election Conspiracy Theories
- Senior Texas Republican John Cornyn Shuns Trump 2024 Run
- Fourth Jan. 6 hearing unveils new evidence against Trump and state-level pressure campaign on poll workers
In addition to money damages, the suit seeks to prevent any of the Republicans from serving as electors in the future.
Defense lawyers didn't immediately return a request for comment.
A lawyer for the plaintiffs, Scott Thompson, said, “Although likely not the last, this was just the latest effort to delay any type of accountability."
“We are pleased this matter will be resolved in the Dane County Courthouse, just one block from where the fake electors scheme was carried out," Thompson added.
President Biden narrowly beat incumbent Trump in the Badger State, 49.4% to 48.8%, on Nov. 3, 2020.
The win helped Biden score a 306-232 victory in the Electoral College, with those results certified by Congress following the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters.
With The Associated Press
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Suspect on the Loose After 2 Bar Employees Shot Dead in Parking Lot DisputeNews
- Father Dies After Accidentally Setting off Grandfather’s Old GrenadeNews
- Biden Seemingly Mispronounces South Korean President’s Name at G7News
- Kayla Unenbaun: Aunt Says Teen Was ‘Stripped of Her Identity’ While MissingNews
- Police Seek Rifle-Wielding Suspect in String of New Orleans ShootingsNews
- Plastic Bags with Anti-Semitic Flyers Planted Across Oklahoma City NeighborhoodNews
- Staffing Shortage Forces ‘Ground Stop’ at Major U.S. AirportNews
- Explosions Heard Outside Of Daycare Moments Before CollapseNews
- The Best Money Republicans Have Ever Spent On PoliticsPolitics
- Biden Blames ‘Silly’ Spy Balloon For Frosty U.S.-China RelationsNews
- New Law Could Make Standing, Walking on Roads Illegal in St. LouisNews
- Police Investigating Possible Poisoning of Russian Exiles at German ConferenceNews