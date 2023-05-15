The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Wisconsin Suit Against Fake Trump Electors Can Proceed, Judge Rules

    The suit alleges that the defendants conspired to violate criminal and civil laws when they met in a bid to cast the state's 10 electoral votes for Trump.

    Published |Updated
    Bruce Golding
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Brandon Bell/Getty Images

    A Wisconsin judge gave the green light Monday to a $2.4 million lawsuit filed against 10 fake electors for former President Donald Trump and two of his lawyers.

    Dane County Circuit Court Judge Frank Remington rejected defense arguments that the case was improperly filed because nine of the fake electors and one lawyer live outside the county.

    “Wisconsin law does not allow the problematic consequences of ten judges simultaneously litigating the same claims in ten different courts, or ten juries — some 120 jurors — hearing the same claims and rendering ten different verdicts,” Remington wrote.

    The suit was filed by two Democratic electors and a voter who allege that the defendants conspired to violate criminal and civil laws when they met on Dec. 14, 2020, in a bid to cast the state's 10 electoral votes for Trump, despite Joe Biden winning the state.

    Read More

    In addition to money damages, the suit seeks to prevent any of the Republicans from serving as electors in the future.

    Defense lawyers didn't immediately return a request for comment.

    A lawyer for the plaintiffs, Scott Thompson, said, “Although likely not the last, this was just the latest effort to delay any type of accountability."

    “We are pleased this matter will be resolved in the Dane County Courthouse, just one block from where the fake electors scheme was carried out," Thompson added.

    President Biden narrowly beat incumbent Trump in the Badger State, 49.4% to 48.8%, on Nov. 3, 2020.

    The win helped Biden score a 306-232 victory in the Electoral College, with those results certified by Congress following the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters.

    With The Associated Press

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.